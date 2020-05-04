Forever 21 Sale: Up to 50% Off New Markdowns
Ready to save on the latest trends? Forever 21 is offering up to 50% off new markdowns on the website from dresses and crop tops to basics like tanks and leggings! No promo code is needed and prices are already marked.
In addition, take 15% off on purchases of $60 or more when you use the Forever 21 mobile app. Use the code GETAPPY at checkout through May 19.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. Whether you're filling your cart with styles for summer to wear later or comfy pieces to wear at home now, all orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look.
This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
This buttoned knit dress is truly season-less.
This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans.
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
