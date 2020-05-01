Forever 21 Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles and 30% Off Your Purchase When You Spend $85
Forever 21 is giving you multiple ways to save on their trendy clothing and accessories. The affordable fashion retailer is taking 30% off your purchase when you spend $85 or more. Enter the code ADD2CART at checkout through May 4.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. For even more savings, be sure to check out the regular sale section of the Forever 21 website where you'll find deep discounts up to 50% off on items including blouses, graphic tees and skinny jeans.
Whether you're filling your cart with new arrivals inspired by the latest trends or on-sale styles, all orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
Shop this simple cotton cami to wear alone or layered under a sweater. The breathable fabric has 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch.
We can't think of a top that wouldn't go with these high waisted capri leggings, but a comfy oversize tee sounds really good right now.
Wear this loose-fitting short sleeve shirt while you work, play or sleep.
Over the short shorts trend? Get extra coverage with a pair of high rise biker shorts.
Another casual cami for your shopping list. This one comes in tons of neutral and fun colors, so grab a few.
We love a good pair of high rise leggings, and these affordable prices truly can't be beat.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
