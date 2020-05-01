Forever 21 is giving you multiple ways to save on their trendy clothing and accessories. The affordable fashion retailer is taking 30% off your purchase when you spend $85 or more. Enter the code ADD2CART at checkout through May 4.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. For even more savings, be sure to check out the regular sale section of the Forever 21 website where you'll find deep discounts up to 50% off on items including blouses, graphic tees and skinny jeans.

Whether you're filling your cart with new arrivals inspired by the latest trends or on-sale styles, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. REGULARLY $28 $13.99 at Forever 21

Basic Cotton-Blend Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic Cotton-Blend Cami Forever 21 Shop this simple cotton cami to wear alone or layered under a sweater. The breathable fabric has 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. $3.99 at Forever 21

Basic High-Rise Capri Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic High-Rise Capri Leggings Forever 21 We can't think of a top that wouldn't go with these high waisted capri leggings, but a comfy oversize tee sounds really good right now. $5.99 at Forever 21

Basic V-Neck Tee Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic V-Neck Tee Forever 21 Wear this loose-fitting short sleeve shirt while you work, play or sleep. $4.99 at Forever 21

Regular 9-Inch Knit Biker Shorts Forever 21 Forever 21 Regular 9-Inch Knit Biker Shorts Forever 21 Over the short shorts trend? Get extra coverage with a pair of high rise biker shorts. $3.99 at Forever 21

Scoop Neck Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Scoop Neck Cami Forever 21 Another casual cami for your shopping list. This one comes in tons of neutral and fun colors, so grab a few. $2.99 at Forever 21

Basic Cotton-Blend Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic Cotton-Blend Leggings Forever 21 We love a good pair of high rise leggings, and these affordable prices truly can't be beat. $5.99 at Forever 21

