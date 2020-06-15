Shopping

Forever 21 Sale: Up to 50% Off Swim Styles

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Forever 21 sale
Courtesy of Forever 21

Forever 21 is having a two-day flash sale, offering up to 50% off on swim styles through June 10. No promo code is needed. 

Plus, you'll find deals in the sale section of the Forever 21 website including dresses at up to 50% off. Forever 21 sale discounts are offered on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more. 

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Plunging Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21
Forever 21 Plunging Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21
Plunging Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21

A sexy stretch-knit swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and lace-up sides. 

REGULARLY $27.99

Sheeny One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21
Forever 21 Sheeny One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21
Sheeny One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21

A sheeny and stretchy one-piece swimsuit with adjustable straps and a cheeky cut.

REGULARLY $24.99

Tie-Dye Paisley Swim Trunks
Forever 21
Forever 21 Tie-Dye Paisley Swim Trunks
Forever 21
Tie-Dye Paisley Swim Trunks
Forever 21

These swim shorts feature a tie-dye wash and paisley print. 

REGULARLY $12.99

Belted Cargo Joggers
Forever 21
Forever 21 Belted Cargo Joggers
Forever 21
Belted Cargo Joggers
Forever 21

Add these high-waist cargo joggers to your cart. 

Open-Knit Tote Bag
Forever 21
Forever 21 Open-Knit Tote Bag
Forever 21
Open-Knit Tote Bag
Forever 21

A knit tote bag with wooden handle, perfect for summer. 

REGULARLY $24.99

Plus Size Faux Wrap Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 Plus Size Faux Wrap Top
Forever 21
Plus Size Faux Wrap Top
Forever 21

A ribbed wrap top that looks great over jeans. 

Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt
Forever 21
Forever 21 Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt
Forever 21
Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt
Forever 21

A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look. 

REGULARLY $22.99

Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top
Forever 21
Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top
Forever 21

This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! 

REGULARLY $7.99

Grid Print Smocked Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 Grid Print Smocked Top
Forever 21
Grid Print Smocked Top
Forever 21

This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans. 

REGULARLY $25

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan
Forever 21
Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan
Forever 21
Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan
Forever 21

A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. 

REGULARLY $28

Espadrille Flatform Wedges
Forever 21
Forever 21 Espadrille Flatform Wedges
Forever 21
Espadrille Flatform Wedges
Forever 21

Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable. 

REGULARLY $34.99

