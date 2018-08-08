Former 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Ashlee Holmes Is Married!

Throw the rice and toast the champagne, Ashlee Holmes has tied the knot!

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the good news with her fans and followers, alongside a snapshot of her and her new husband, Pete Malleo.

"It's official... Mr. & Mrs.," Holmes wrote in the caption. The blushing bride wore a beautiful, understated white wedding dress from Lulus, while her happy hubby rocked a navy blue J.Crew suit with button-down shirt and went sans tie.

Malleo shared the news to Instagram as well, posting a cropped version of the same pic, along with the very timely caption, "As Borat would say, “My Wife."

The pair got engaged in February 2016, a month before announcing that they were expecting their first child together. That August, they welcomed their baby boy, Cameron Hendrix.

In celebration of the union, the couple received some love and warm wishes from Holmes' family, including her mother, ex-RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita, who wrote on Instagram, "I couldn’t be more thrilled for them. May they have a beautiful life together! A.M./P.M. Congratulations! Love you both!"

Laurita and Holmes appeared on the Bravo reality series together for the first seven seasons of the show before exiting in 2016.

Holmes’ aunt Caroline Manzo, another former RHONJ castmate who then starred in her own spin-off series, Manzo'd with Children, also took to Instagram to share some love on their happy day.

"Wishing my niece @ashleenicholemua and nephew @c3peteo a lifetime of love, health, and happiness as they start their journey as newly married husband and wife!" Mazo wrote. "Congratulations! Love you both! Xoxo."

Congrats to the happy couple!

