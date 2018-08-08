Tamron Hall is returning to TV.

The 47-year-old former Today show co-host inked a new deal with ABC to host a daytime talk show, which she will also create and develop.

"I'm so thrilled to partner with Disney/ABC to create a daytime television show that's unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw," Hall said in a statement on Wednesday. "My new partners appreciate an respect the relationship I've built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they'll join us for the ride. I'm grateful and excited for this new chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!"

Hall left NBC News last February after the network canceled her hour of the Today show with co-host Al Roker -- "Today's Take" -- to make room for Megyn Kelly's show, Megyn Kelly Today. A source with knowledge of the situation at the time told ET that Hall found out about the fall lineup changes a "short time" before the announcement was made, and that "most people" at the network were shocked at the news of Hall's departure. Hall had worked for NBC and MSNBC for 10 years.

Last July, it was announced that she was developing a daily syndicated talk show with Weinstein Television, before Harvey Weinstein was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Roker addressed Hall's departure last February on the Today show.

“Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on 'Today’s Take' for the past three years but a good friend -- and not just to me, to all of us here,” he said. “We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is."

