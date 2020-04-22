Fossil Surprise Sale: Save Up to 70% on Select Watches, Bags and More

Losing track of time? Head to Fossil's surprise sale and take up to 70% off hundreds of full-price watches and more accessories, plus an extra 40% on sale items.

The full-price markdowns -- on women's and men's watches, bags, wallets, jewelry, belts, sunglasses and gifts -- will be automatically applied at checkout, while the extra discount on sale items can be unlocked by using promo code TREAT at checkout. Purchases of existing sale items are final.

To sweeten the deal(s) even further, Fossil is offering free standard shipping and returns on all orders as well as free engraving and embossing on select items. Both sales end April 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Below, shop the exclusive offers we have our eyes on at the current Fossil sale.

Modern Sophisticate Multifunction Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Fossil Fossil Modern Sophisticate Multifunction Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Fossil When you think Fossil, you think watches for men and women. This stainless steel beauty comes in rose gold, silver and silver tri-tone. REGULARLY $149 $44.70 at Fossil

Megan Backpack Fossil Fossil Megan Backpack Fossil A chic little leather backpack with a main compartment and three pockets to stash your essentials. REGULARLY $178 $71.20 at Fossil

Rose Smoke Bandana Fossil Fossil Rose Smoke Bandana Fossil Tie this bandana around the strap of a handbag, fashion it around your neck or style it as a hair wrap. Use code TREAT at checkout to score this price. REGULARLY $14 $5.04 at Fossil

Jacqueline Navy Leather Watch Fossil Fossil Jacqueline Navy Leather Watch Fossil Another Fossil watch we love, partly for the durable leather strap and partly for the underrated color. REGULARLY $119 $47.60 at Fossil

Rachel Tote Fossil Fossil Rachel Tote Fossil If you're not a fan of traveling light, this leather tote is roomy enough for a 15-inch laptop and other work stuff. The pockets help with organizing, while the polyester lining can easily be wiped clean. REGULARLY $98 $79.20 at Fossil

Serpent Gold-Tone Steel Studs Fossil Fossil Serpent Gold-Tone Steel Studs Fossil We're obsessed with these little snake studs and the huge discount (use code TREAT at checkout for the price below). REGULARLY $34 $12.24 at Fossil

Logan RFID Flap Clutch Fossil Fossil Logan RFID Flap Clutch Fossil It's a clutch and it's a wallet. And it's unbelievably cute. REGULARLY $78 $31.20 at Fossil

Cat Eye Sunglasses Fossil Fossil Cat Eye Sunglasses Fossil 100% UV protection is important -- and so is looking great while you're soaking up the sun. These cat eye sunglasses do both. (Use promo code TREAT for the super-low sale price.) REGULARLY $50 $9 at Fossil

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

