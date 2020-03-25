Shopping

Frank And Oak Sale: 25% Off T-Shirts, Jeans and More Sitewide

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Frank and Oak sale 1280
Courtesy of Frank And Oak

There is a Frank And Oak sale happening now with great deals on pants, boots, blazers, jumpsuits and more. 

The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on the wardrobe essentials you love created via sustainable practices, is offering 25% off on almost everything on its website until March 25 9 a.m. EST.

Its lineup of women's clothing, accessories and menswear, including various T-shirt styles, denim, bomber jackets and shoes, are discounted for a limited time, which is applied automatically at checkout with promo code FLASH25. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank And Oak retail stores are closed to the public. The warehouse continues to process online orders for the Frank And Oak sale, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Frank And Oak sale, below.

The Alice Straight Pant
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak The Alice Straight Pant in Deep Wine
Frank And Oak
The Alice Straight Pant
Frank And Oak

The newest pant style from Frank And Oak is a high-waist, straight-leg ankle pant that looks equally polished and effortless. Pair with a dressy blouse or a casual tee. 

REGULARLY $89.50

The Hemp Tee
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak The Hemp Tee
Frank & Oak
The Hemp Tee
Frank And Oak

This refined, modern T-shirt, made from hemp and cotton, features a high crew neck and is available in two other chic, earthy colors. 

REGULARLY $39.50

The Debbie Ultra High Waist Jean
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak The Debbie Ultra High Waist Jean
Frank And Oak
The Debbie Ultra High Waist Jean
Frank And Oak

Their popular high-rise, stretchy eco-dyed Debbie skinny jean comes in six washes, made with recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles. 

REGULARLY $89.50

The Skyline Classic Bomber
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak The Skyline Classic Bomber
Frank And Oak
The Skyline Classic Bomber
Frank And Oak

This water-repellent, insulated quilted jacket created with recycled polyester is the perfect topper for transitional weather. Plus, it's machine washable! 

REGULARLY $129

The Chelsea Century Boot
Frank And Oak
Frank And Oak The Chelsea Century Boot
Frank And Oak
The Chelsea Century Boot
Frank And Oak

If your wardrobe is missing a pair of Chelsea boots, it might be time to add one. This quality bio-leather style is a classic and OrthoLite Hybrid insole ensures all-day comfort. 

REGULARLY $249

Square Neck Jumpsuit
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak Square Neck Jumpsuit
Frank And Oak
Square Neck Jumpsuit
Frank And Oak

A comfortable loose-fit, square-neck jumpsuit you can wear at home and out on a grocery run. 

REGULARLY $119

Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer
Frank And Oak
Frank and Oak Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer
Frank And Oak
Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer
Frank And Oak

Throw on this elegant plaid double-breasted blazer to look put-together in a snap for Zoom meetings. 

REGULARLY $169

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Nasty Gal Sale: Take 50% Off Everything

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Extended: Score Up to 75% Off

Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Faux Leather Leggings, Shapewear and More

 