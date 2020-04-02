Frank And Oak Sale: Discounts on Homewear and More

There is a Frank And Oak sale happening now with great deals on pants, boots, blazers, jumpsuits and more.

The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on the wardrobe essentials you love created via sustainable practices, launched new deals this week and we’ve got the coupon codes.

Get 25% off homewear through April 7 when you buy 2 or more men's or women's homewear essentials at Frank And Oak with coupon code HOMEWEAR25. You can also take an extra 20% off sale items when you buy 3 or more markdown items through April 7 with code B3G20.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank And Oak retail stores are closed to the public. The warehouse continues to process online orders for the Frank And Oak sale, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Shipping is free on orders above $49 and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.

The Organic Cotton Gym Fleece Crewneck Frank and Oak Frank and Oak The Organic Cotton Gym Fleece Crewneck Frank and Oak This comfortable fleece crewneck is made from responsible cotton grown and harvested with sustainable methods. REGULARLY $69.50 $49.99 at Frank and Oak

Mid Sleeve Rib Sportneck Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Mid Sleeve Rib Sportneck Frank And Oak This modern mid-sleeve top comes in soft cotton with just the right amount of stretch for total comfort. REGULARLY $44.50 $14.97 at Frank And Oak

Long Sleeve Blouse Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Long Sleeve Blouse Frank And Oak This long sleeve blouse is a stylish wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down. REGULARLY $79.50 $39.97 at Frank And Oak

Good Cotton Button-Up Striped Jumpsuit Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Good Cotton Button-Up Striped Jumpsuit Frank And Oak This relaxed fit jumpsuit with pockets can be layered with a t-shirt or cami or worn by itself. REGULARLY $129 $39.97 at Frank And Oak

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

