Frank And Oak Sale: New Deals on T-Shirts, Sweaters and More
There is a Frank And Oak sale happening now with great deals on pants, boots, blazers, jumpsuits and more.
The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on the wardrobe essentials you love created via sustainable practices, is launching new deals this week and we’ve got the coupon codes.
Get $15 off all regular priced men’s and women’s tops including t-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts, tanks and more with code TOP15 through March 30th. You can also take an extra 20% off through April 1st with code B2G20 when you buy 2 or more markdown items.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank And Oak retail stores are closed to the public. The warehouse continues to process online orders for the Frank And Oak sale, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Shipping is free on orders above $49 and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.
Shop ET Style's top picks from the Frank And Oak sale, below.
This comfortable fleece crewneck is made from responsible cotton grown and harvested with sustainable methods.
This loose fit cami V-neck style from Frank and Oak features adjustable straps. Pair with a comfy cardigan or dress it up with a blazer.
This refined, modern T-shirt, made from hemp and cotton, features a high crew neck and is available in two other chic, earthy colors.
This U-neck long sleeves blouse is both comfortable and flattering.
This blouse features a classic fit, point collar and hidden front button closure.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
