Frank & Oak is having a sitewide sale.

The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on wardrobe essentials created via sustainable practices, is offering 25% off on almost everything on its website until March 25 9 a.m. EST.

Its lineup of women's clothing, accessories and menswear, including various T-shirt styles, denim, bomber jackets and shoes, are discounted for a limited time, which is applied automatically at checkout.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank & Oak retail stores are closed. The warehouse continues to process online orders, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Frank & Oak sale, below.

The Alice Straight Pant Frank & Oak Frank & Oak The Alice Straight Pant Frank & Oak The newest pant style from Frank & Oak is a high-waist, straight-leg ankle pant that looks equally polished and effortless. Pair with a dressy blouse or a casual tee. REGULARLY $89.50 $67.12 at Frank & Oak

The Hemp Tee Frank & Oak Frank & Oak The Hemp Tee Frank & Oak This refined, modern T-shirt, made from hemp and cotton, features a high crew neck and is available in two other chic, earthy colors. REGULARLY $39.50 $29.62 at Frank & Oak

The Debbie Ultra High Waist Jean Frank & Oak Frank & Oak The Debbie Ultra High Waist Jean Frank & Oak Their popular high-rise, stretchy eco-dyed Debbie skinny jean comes in six washes, made with recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles. REGULARLY $89.50 $67.12 at Frank & Oak

The Skyline Classic Bomber Frank & Oak Frank & Oak The Skyline Classic Bomber Frank & Oak This water-repellent, insulated quilted jacket created with recycled polyester is the perfect topper for transitional weather. Plus, it's machine washable! REGULARLY $129 $96.75 at Frank & Oak

The Chelsea Century Boot Frank & Oak Frank & Oak The Chelsea Century Boot Frank & Oak If your wardrobe is missing a pair of Chelsea boots, it might be time to add one. This quality bio-leather style is a classic and OrthoLite Hybrid insole ensures all-day comfort. REGULARLY $249 $186.75 at Frank & Oak

Square Neck Jumpsuit Frank & Oak Frank & Oak Square Neck Jumpsuit Frank & Oak A comfortable loose-fit, square-neck jumpsuit you can wear at home and out on a grocery run. REGULARLY $119 $89.25 at Frank & Oak

Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer Frank & Oak Frank & Oak Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer Frank & Oak Throw on this elegant plaid double-breasted blazer to look put-together in a snap for Zoom meetings. REGULARLY $169 $126.75 at Frank & Oak

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

