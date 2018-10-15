Frankie Grande is showing his support for sister, Ariana Grande, following her split with Pete Davidson.

On Sunday, multiple outlets reported that the songstress had called off her engagement to the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Frankie took to his Instagram Story on Monday to share some encouraging words for the pop star.

“Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland,” he said. He then started singing along to Ariana’s song “Breathin” which he indicated was playing in the background.

“You know you gotta keep, keep on breathing,” the 35-year-old big brother continued, offering the encouraging words to Ariana. “That’s true.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer announced her engagement to Davidson in June, following a whirlwind weeks-long romance. The two then got tattoos in honor of their relationship.

However, shortly after their engagement, a source voiced concerns to ET that the two had jumped into something without thinking, hinting that their engagement might not work out.

"Ariana gets so excited about an idea and so set on making it happen that she doesn't always think it through," the source shared. "We, of course, want her to be happy, but this was a very quick lifetime decision. It's a little worrisome and we fear it was so spontaneous it might not last.”

“One thing is for sure, Peter does look very much in love, and while they are young, they are certainly old enough to make this decision on their own,” the insider added.

Following the break-up news, another source told ET that Ariana was the one to end the relationship, but that the pair remains "deeply in love."

The split comes as Grande mourns the recent death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

