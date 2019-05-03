Friday Flashback: See Princess Diana at the 1996 Met Gala

Long before Beyoncé and Rihanna were invited to fashion's biggest night out, Princess Diana was the ultimate Met Gala queen.

The late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William attended her first and only Met Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Dec. 9, 1996, just eight months before her tragic death.

Princess Di stunned in a gorgeous navy slip dress with black lace trim. The glam gown was created by John Galliano for his first-ever couture collection for Dior.

Adding a touch of royalty to her look, Diana accessorized with her signature sapphire pendant pearl collar necklace and matching earrings.

Judging from the photos taken at the soiree, the style icon appeared to be having a blast inside the party with her close friend, Liz Tilberis:

The late royal is one of only two members of the British monarchy who has ever attended the Met Gala. Princess Beatrice of York made her debut at the annual ball last year, putting her own spin on the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme with a regal purple Alberta Ferretti gown paired with bejeweled hair accessories.

William and Harry's respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have yet to make an appearance at the gala, but Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour told Today that they are her "dream" guests.

"I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," she gushed. "That would be my dream couple."

"They could leave their husbands at home," she jokingly added. "It’s the two of them I want."

Seeing as Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together any day now, we highly doubt any royals will be attending this year's ball. Regardless, the event will still be star-studded, as A-listers like Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez and Serena Williams are all expected to attend.

For this year's Met Gala, taking place on the first Monday in May, we're expecting celebrities to step out in their chicest, most over-the-top ensembles as they interpret the exhibit's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. ET will be live blogging all the best red carpet fashion moments, so be sure to check back here on May 6, starting at 1 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for all the updates!

