The Friends of Glossier Summer Sale is officially back for its second year — and you don't have to be BFFs with the Glossier founders to save on Glossier's skincare, makeup, body and fragrance products.

Stock up on your favorite beauty goodies during the Friends of Glossier Summer Sale. From now until May 31, you can grab all of Glossier's makeup, skincare and other essentials for 20% off when you use code FOG22 at checkout. Plus, the 20% discount applies to items that are already on sale.

Shop Glossier's Sale

The Friends of Glossier Sale has a unique, albeit brief, history. Last year marked the first year of the sale, but the entire sale happened by accident. The sale started when a discount code accidentally leaked, and Glossier fans took advantage of a 2-hour-long shopping spree (before Glossier took down the discount code). Now, the real Friends of Glossier Summer Sale is here, and it isn't an accident this time.

Since this is the first intentional year of the Friends of Glossier Summer Sale, you can celebrate by saving on some of Glossier Beauty's bestselling beauty sets, Megan Thee Stallion's go-to Cloud Paint or Olivia Rodrigo's curated beauty bundle.

Ahead, check out our favorite Glossier beauty products on sale.

Olivia's Favorites Glossier Olivia's Favorites Shop some of Olivia Rodrigo's favorite Glossier Beauty products with the aptly named Olivia's Favorites set. The Olivia's Favorites set includes Glossier's Boy Brow, Ultralip and Pro Top. $50 $36 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $56 $40 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Mask Duo Glossier Mask Duo Raise your hand if you've been doing more face masks than usual lately. And if so, add these two to your list of beauty products to try. Detoxify pores with the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack and soothe all over with the Moisturizing Moon Mask. $44 $32 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Balm Dotcom Glossier Balm Dotcom Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super nourishing coverage with all 10 different shades of this fan-favorite lip balm. $12 $10 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Hand Cream Glossier Hand Cream Even using constant hand sanitizer is no match for the super-moisturizing Glossier Hand Cream. $18 $14 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula. $35 $28 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Invisible Shield Glossier Invisible Shield The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays. $25 $20 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

