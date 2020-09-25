Frontgate Sale: Save Up To 20% Off Sitewide + Up to 40% Off Furniture

Looking to do a little redecorating of your indoor or outdoor space right about now? Frontgate is offering great savings with up to 50% off sitewide.

Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, decor, rug styles, bar stools, coffee table options, bedding, bath towels, patio umbrellas and garden supplies are just some of the items you can find on the retailer's site. Frontgate also offers pieces you can't find anywhere else, custom design services, superior customer service and a ten-year structural frame warranty on outdoor furniture.

No coupon code is needed to score the sale prices, as the savings are automatically applied.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the current Frontgate sale.

Shop the entire Frontgate clearance section.

Patio Heater Solana Frontgate Patio Heater Solana This is the most chic infrared outdoor heater around. This outdoor heater features a UV- and weather-resistant hood, an electronic ignition, a UV- and weather-resistant hood and a fabric shade that conceals the heater so it seamlessly blends with your outdoor decor. REGULARLY $599 $299.97 at Frontgate

Stool Corinne Frontgate Stool Corinne This Corinne Stool is upholstered 100% real Tibetan sheepskin. REGULARLY $899 $399.99 at Frontgate

Indoor/Outdoor Rug Calais Frontgate Indoor/Outdoor Rug Calais This rug in a lattice pattern is available in multiple colors works well with any outdoor decor. REGULARLY STARTING AT $149 Starting at $74.97 at Frontgagte

3-pc. Loveseat Set Lowry Frontgate 3-pc. Loveseat Set Lowry The Lowry 3-pc. Loveseat Set is made of all-weather resin wicker is woven around teak frames with a basket weave pattern. This outdoor furniture set includes one loveseat and two lounge chairs. REGULARLY $2,697.00 $1,879.99 at Frontgate

Round Fire Table Bristol Frontgate Round Fire Table Bristol The Bristol Round Fire Table adds warmth and charm to your outdoor space. The fire table is 20% off now, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $1499 $1,119.99 at Frontgate

Wall Mirror Leo Frontgate Wall Mirror Leo The Leo Wall Mirror features a laquered wood frame with metal accented corners and would look great in any entryway or bedroom. REGULARLY $399.99 $189.97 at Frontgate

Hanging LED Glow Balls Frontgate Frontgate Hanging LED Glow Balls Frontgate These Hanging LED Glow Balls are mood lighting with a glowing color. The globes can be hung or strung lantern-like in your outdoor space. REGULARLY $89 $39.97 at Frontgate

Luxury Faux Fur Throw Frontgate Frontgate Luxury Faux Fur Throw Frontgate The Frontgate Luxury Faux Fur Throw is woven of Japanese fibers. This blanket also has coordinating throws and pillow covers you can buy if you are looking for a whole set and vibe for your house. REGULARLY $149 $59.97 at Frontgate

Desk Corin Frontgate Desk Corin This Corin Desk is crafted in solid hardwood with a cinnamon finish with three full-extension drawers for storage and brass hardware and handles. REGULARLY $1799 $899.99 at Frontgate

Corin 3-Drawer Chest Frontgate Frontgate Corin 3-Drawer Chest Frontgate The Corin Chest is a masterpiece of hand craftsmanship and each of them are one-of-a-kind and inspired by Parisian antiques. Get this 3-drawer dresser now at 60% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $1399 $559.97 at Frontgate

Etageres Madeline Frontgate Etageres Madeline A stair step design iron frame with brushed finish and tempered glass shelving make up this etageres. REGULARLY $999 $449.97 at Frontgate

Kumi Flatweave Area Rug Frontgate Frontgate Kumi Flatweave Area Rug Frontgate A beautiful, high-quality, easy care rug that's on sale is hard to find. Shop this one now while you can save 50% off. ORIGINALLY $699 AND UP $349.97 and Up at Frontgate

Resort Egyptian Cotton Flourish Bedding Collection Frontgate Frontgate Resort Egyptian Cotton Flourish Bedding Collection Frontgate Dream bedding! This Egyptian cotton bedding might cause you to sleep in later and go to bed earlier just so you can snuggle up in it for a little bit longer. Get it now for 55% off at Frontgate, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $249 $119.97 and Up at Frontgate

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Sitewide

Overstock Sale: Save Up to 70% on Home Decor (Extended)

AllModern Sale: Take 40% Off Plus 15% Off With Code

Joss & Main Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Clearance

Create a Cozy Oasis With the Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection

Tan France x Etsy Collection Is Filled With Chic Home Essentials

Lauren Conrad x Amazon: Artisan Goods at 'The Little Market' at Amazon

The Best Halloween Decor From Etsy

Tia Mowry x Etsy: Shop Trendy Home Decor

JoJo Fletcher x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor