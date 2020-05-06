Looking to do a little redecorating of your indoor or outdoor space right about now? Frontgate is offering 20% off their entire site -- and up to 40% off select home items.

Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, decor, bar stools, bedding, bath towels, patio umbrellas and garden supplies are just some of the items you can find on the retailer's site. Frontgate also offers pieces you can't find anywhere else, custom design services, superior customer service and a ten-year structural frame warranty on outdoor furniture.

No coupon code is needed to score the sale prices, as the savings are automatically applied. This special offer ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on May 7.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the current Frontgate sale.

Liselle 3-Piece Sofa Set Frontgate Frontgate Liselle 3-Piece Sofa Set Frontgate This sweet sofa set, made from all-weather resin wicker, is just one option from Frontgate's wide selection of patio furniture. REGULARLY $3,097 $2,159 at Frontgate

Resort Sculpted Bath Towels Frontgate Frontgate Resort Sculpted Bath Towels Frontgate Luxurious towels don't have to be something you use only at a fancy resort (or in your dreams). REGULARLY $30 $24 and Up at Frontgate

Log Racks Frontgate Frontgate Log Racks Frontgate What pairs well with chic outdoor furniture and a fire pit in your backyard? An aesthetically pleasing way to organize your firewood. REGULARLY $249 AND UP $186.75 and Up at Frontgate

Henley Easy Care Area Rug Frontgate Frontgate Henley Easy Care Area Rug Frontgate A beautiful, high-quality, easy care rug that's on sale is hard to find. Shop this one now while you can save up to $200. REGULARLY $199 AND UP $159.20 and Up at Frontgate

Resort Down Alternative Comforter Frontgate Frontgate Resort Down Alternative Comforter Frontgate Dream bedding! This down comforter might cause you to sleep in later and go to bed earlier just so you can snuggle up in it for a little bit longer. REGULARLY $199 AND UP $159.20 and Up at Frontgate

Rowan Adirondack Chair & Ottoman Frontgate Frontgate Rowan Adirondack Chair & Ottoman Frontgate Upgrade your deck and your peace of mind with this teak Adirondack chair and matching ottoman set. REGULARLY $299 AND UP $224.25 and up at Frontgate

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

