G-Eazy is declaring his love for girlfriend Halsey!

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the “No Limit” rapper at 97.1 AMP Radio's 6th Annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday where she asked him about his touching birthday post for the songstress last month -- that’s when he launched into an explanation of their swoon-worthy romance.

“Just speaking from the heart, you know?” he said. “I think the world of her. She’s a really special person, a really special human being. Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her.”

When Halsey’s birthday rolled around at the end of Sept., he shared a sweet photo of her leaning against a wall featuring colorful artwork.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote, also including a photo of them together. “I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

During his chat with ET on Saturday, G-Eazy was also asked about if he’d be interested in working on another song with her after creating the hit track “Him & I” together.

“Yeah, who knows. She just put out her single that’s doing incredible right now, so I’m really happy for her!” he answered, referring to her track “Without Me.”

The hip-hop artist's glowing praise for Halsey follows a summer filled with ups and downs for the couple, who parted ways in July, only to get back together in August.

And G-Eazy wasn’t the only enormous act taking the stage for the radio show on Saturday. Marshmello, Tyga, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Meghan Trainor, NF and Ella Mai all showed up for the big night.

