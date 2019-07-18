Gabriel Luna is gearing up to once again bring the fire and brimstone as Marvel's Ghost Rider in Hulu's upcoming adaptation of the comic book series, and the star is really looking forward to bringing the character back to the screen.

Luna will once again be playing Robbie Reyes, a man who goes by the vigilante moniker Ghost Rider and is imbued with fiery, mystic power with which he doles out violent retribution. The 36-year-old star previously played the character on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however the new Hulu serious is reportedly an entirely unrelated project and fictional universe.

Luna spoke with ET's Ash Crossan at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and he opened up about why he thinks fans will appreciate and connect with his Ghost Rider once more.

"I think everything you love about the character will be back and I'm going to do my best to continue to live in Robbie's skin -- the same way the Spirit of Vengeance is living inside [him], and to just tell the story of a character I really love," Luna shared.

"I love Robbie. He's just a righteous dude and, in the way of fairytale kings, you know, he's a really, really righteous ruler," he added. "He rules over Hillrock Heights or over wherever he happens to be, and protects the innocent, and so I think you're in for a treat."

Luna explained that they are currently "deep into pre-production" on the project and getting a production team and cast "assembled" right now. "We're really going to give [fans] something special," Luna added.

However, before Hulu's Ghost Rider debuts, Luna's gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Terminator: Dark Fate, in which he plays a futuristic android killing machine known as the Rev 9.

Luna joined co-stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta, as well as director Tim Miller, at this year's Comic-Con to promote the film at a massive Hall H panel presentation on Thursday.

"There were many moments when I was like, 'Holy moly, we're making a Terminator movie!'" Luna recalled of his time on set.

The star also remembered the moment it really hit him that he was part of such a massive, exciting project.

"For me, when it was really kind of imprinted in my brain that this is what we're doing, [it was in a scene in which] I'm running up on this plane and there's Linda Hamilton looking down the sights of this machine gun and there's Arnold looking down the barrel of this big grenade launcher aiming at me… and I just stood there in front of two legends, two living myths, who were there with me working day to day and it was just incredible."

Terminator: Dark Fate bursts into theaters Nov. 1.

