Gabrielle Union is celebrating her first Mother's Day with a heartwarming baby pic.

On Sunday, the actress celebrated the grand occasion with a touching flashback photo from her baby's birth, via surrogate, last November.

"I've cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I'd gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment," Union wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Dwyane Wade, in the delivery room, crying as they look upon their newly born baby girl. "I think alot of us live in that space. I set up shop there."

"This moment reminded me that miracles do happen," she continued. "You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy."

"Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul," Union added in her emotional post. "I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way."

Union and Wade welcomed baby Kaavia on Nov. 7, and the actress has been very vocal about her experiences with surrogacy and being a mom in the months since.

Check out the video below to hear more from the adoring mother about raising her super cute baby, and what qualities her daughter shares with her and her husband.

