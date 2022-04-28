Samsung's trio of Galaxy S22 smartphones were unveiled earlier this year as Samsung’s latest lineup of flagship devices. Following the company's biggest product launch of 2022, Samsung is now running a Mother's Day Sale with unbeatable trade-in opportunities and Galaxy S22 deals available until Sunday, May 9. For the Mom who loves to stay connected, you can find the perfect gift and get the latest devices for less.

Not only does Samsung's official store have exclusive device colors like Violet, Cream, and Sky Blue, but if you’re looking for smartphone deals, trading in your current device is the best way to save hundreds on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. With Samsung's trade-in program, you can save up to $1,100 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get up to $750 off a Samsung Galaxy S22+ or S22. The special Mother's Day offers include a free memory upgrade with 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The S22 Ultra is the only new Galaxy phone featuring a flat design that comes complete with built-in storage for Samsung’s S Pen stylus. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,300 $200 WITH TRADE-IN WITH FREE STORAGE UPGRADE Buy Now $1,200 $999 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $850 $100 WITH TRADE-IN WITH FREE STORAGE UPGRADE Buy Now $1,000 $800 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. $850 $100 WITH TRADE-IN WITH FREE STORAGE UPGRADE Buy Now $800 $700 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s successor to the long-running stylus-driven Galaxy Note devices. With a four-lens camera system, the new photography features are truly remarkable. The back camera includes a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 108MP wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, which increases to 100x "Space Zoom" with 10x digital zoom.

Samsung also released three new Android tablets this year: the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra. The Tab S8 Ultra has a dual-lens, 12-megapixel front camera, and the device’s microphone also picks up sound from three different directions, which Samsung said will help reduce unwanted background noise on video calls. Users can sync up notes and share files between different devices for better productivity and multitasking.

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $150 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with incredible 8K resolution. $900 $300 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you'll feel closer to the action when you hear every thrilling detail on quad speakers and rich Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG. $1,100 $500 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Samsung is the home of top-tier smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs. If you're looking for deals on a brand new (gigantic) TV for 2022, you can save $2,000 on the 75" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV or $1,000 on the very chic Frame QLED 4K Smart TV.

