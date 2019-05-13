WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Emilia Clarke knew this was coming.

While fans were shook by Daenerys Targaryen's murder spree on Sunday night's penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, Clarke has known for about a year -- and seemed to still be processing the twist during a September 2018 interview with ET.

Our Nischelle Turner spoke with Clarke, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jacob Anderson at HBO's Emmys after-party, where it was clear Clarke wasn't exactly excited about how her character's arc ended.

"Best season ever!" she sarcastically replied when asked if she was happy with how things concluded.

"It's the best. It's the best season ever," Emmanuel joked.

Clarke was sincere when she said that filming her final scenes -- which happened just months earlier -- was "so sad."

"But then everyone gets ready for the emotion, and everyone's there being like, 'Oh, it's going to be the last... how many more takes? Are we going to... are we just gonna...' And then it kind of wears off. Like, 'Bye!'" she said.

"This is the last scene, and it's like, four takes in, and you're like, 'OK, the momentum's dropped a little bit now,'" Anderson confirmed.

We were today years old when we realized what Emilia Clarke was alluding to when she spoke to us about the #GOT finale last year!

😭👸🏼🐉🔥



Full interview 👉👉👉 https://t.co/rpFI5WMzLTpic.twitter.com/IplmTfEo2g — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 13, 2019

Anderson's Grey Worm is still alive on Game of Thrones, while the death of Emmanuel's Missandei appeared to set off Dany's unraveling in episode five. As showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss explained in the "Inside the Episode" featurette, Dany's decision to ignore the bells of King's Landing's surrender and instead burn it to the ground was prompted by a series of events in season eight.

"If circumstances had been different, I don't think this side of Dany ever would have come out. If Cersei hadn't betrayed her, if Cersei hadn't executed Missandei, if Jon hadn't told her the truth -- if all these things had happened in any different way, then I don't think we'd be seeing this side of Daenerys Targaryen," Benioff explained.

Some fans, however, still didn't think Dany's actions were in character and took to social media to express their frustrations with the violent twist. See more in the video below.

The season finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Did 'Game of Thrones' Have Another Editing Flub? Fans React to Jaime Lannister's Hand Growing Back

'Game of Thrones': A Queen Goes Down Amid Major Deaths -- Here's Who Didn't Survive

'Game of Thrones': Here's Everyone Who's Died This Season So Far

Related Gallery