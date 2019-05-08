The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones is almost here!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

HBO released a batch of photos on Wednesday teasing some moments from the upcoming fifth episode of the final season showcasing all the key players as they converge on the Iron Throne.

Among the images is one showing Jon Snow (Kit Harington) standing alongside Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). Not only are they poised for something, but behind them are rows of soldiers. It's hard to see this as anything but preparations for another battle in Westeros.

Another shows the pair standing alongside Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) as they oversee an army assembled before the gates of King's Landing. In another, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), the newfound dragonslayer, is once again shown aboard one of his ships, presumably in Blackwater Bay.

Helen Sloan - HBO

HBO

HBO

Snow and the Onion Knight are also shown walking along the beach upon returning to Dragonstone. And other stills show Tyrion and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) within the Targaryen castle's throne room.

The last episode included two deaths, another of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Although Grey Worm's romance with the latter has shown a softer side of him in recent episodes, he's once again all business here -- and likely bent on vengeance.

HBO

Helen Sloan - HBO

Helen Sloan - HBO

Dany appears in only one image, with her eyes closed while seemingly leaning on a column in Dragonstone. So far, season eight has cost her dearly. Not only did she lose many of her Dothraki soldiers, but she also lost Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) in the Battle of Winterfell. Now she's lost another of her children and a servant who's been by her side since nearly the beginning of her story. It's a safe bet that she will do some mourning in episode five.

Of course, fans get another glimpse at Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), looking as smug and terrifying as ever. Looming behind her in the shadows is the Undead Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

Interestingly, one photo shows Harry Strickland (Marc Rissmann), the Captain of the Golden Army, looking stoic in armor while riding a horse before Cersei's troops. This character has only appeared on the entire show once before, in the season eight premiere. And he didn't speak then. Time will tell concerning just how big a role he'll have in the final conflict of the show.

HBO

Helen Sloan - HBO

HBO

Take a look at all the new images above.

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

