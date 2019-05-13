This is Cup-Gate all over again!

During Sunday night's brutal penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, the show's legion of loyal fans noticed something that wasn't quite right. Warning: spoilers ahead!

The fifth episode of season eight included a number of deaths, bringing finality to the guessing game and offering fans some payoff on massive, seasons-spanning stakes. However, none of them came close in magnitude to the death of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and his lover/sister Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

When Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is on a killing rampage with her remaining dragon and literally destroying King's Landing and its inhabitants, the Lannister siblings are attempting to escape through the castle's tunnels. Knowing that they will not make it out, the pair embrace as rubble rains down on them. However, there's just one problem. In those final moments, Jaime's actual hand appears! This is of course impossible because he lost his hand in season 3.

Viewers quickly caught sight of Coster-Waldau's real right hand in the powerful scene and it soon began circulating social media in meme form.

"Did ya'll forget something?" one fan asked on Twitter alongside a photo of Jaime's regrown hand.

"Some pretty advanced medical treatments back in Dragon Days, huh?" another wrote.

"During this 90-minute sh*t show, Jaime's hand [grows] back," yet another chimed in.

that is jaime lannister’s whole hand and uhh?? did y’all forget something @GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/0u2kqXaJJk — jess (@jnbreyfogle) May 13, 2019

Some pretty advanced medical treatments back in Dragon Days huh?https://t.co/mlrqueOMDy — obi-wan jabroni (@nathanw_204) May 13, 2019

During this 90 minutes shit show, Jaime's hand grow back.#GameofThrones

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdReQGnoxP — ValverdeOut (@Mithu_72724) May 13, 2019

First the coffee cup and now Jaime Lannister got his hand back 😂 #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/sySqosw0J7 — Scott Loney (@Lonerd) May 13, 2019

Jaime Lannister is Luke Skywalker



1. missing hand

2. kisses his sister — sunny boy (@cchrisgoodwin) May 13, 2019

Although fans' fervor over this gaffe was intense, so too was their disappointment over his character arc. Aside from losing his hand and learning humility, he strikes up a romance with Brienne of Tarth (someone he tormented for ages), only to admit that he never really cared about the "innocent or otherwise" and returns to his venomous sister to die with her.

"What was the point of him having his hand cut off anyway?" one viewer wrote. "What was the point of Jaime Lannister? That abuse victims always end up with their abusers? That abuse and incest is romantic? Thanks, I hate it."

"Jaime Lannister jumped into a pit with a live bear for Brienne," another wrote. "He lost his hand protecting Brienne. For what? So he can abandon her and die with Cersei, his sister who never deserved him?"

Jaime Lannister jumped into a pit with a live bear for Brienne. He lost his hand protecting Brienne. For what? So he can abandon her and die with Cersei, his sister who never deserved him? #gameofthrones — suzannevvale (@suzannevvale) May 13, 2019

THEY RUINED JAIME LANNISTER'S CHARACTER

THEY RUINED JAIME LANNISTER'S CHARACTER

THEY RUINED JAIME LANNISTER'S CHARACTER

THEY RUINED JAIME LANNISTER'S CHARACTER

THEY RUINED JAIME LANNISTER'S CHARACTER#GamesOfThronespic.twitter.com/UUOlUROC3L — d&d anti | got spoilers 🤡 (@aryaseutarks) May 13, 2019

However, as Coster-Waldau previously explained to ET, he was very satisfied with how his character leaves the show, stating, "I was really pleased with that…I mean, I thought they did an amazing job over all, the whole season but Jaime…yeah, it made sense and…felt very true to the show and to the character, so I was happy."

Time will tell if, like the infamous Starbucks coffee cup in Winterfell, Jaime's hand will once again become gold through the magic of editing.

Here's a full breakdown of episode 5; the very last episode of Game of Thrones is set to air on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST/PST on HBO.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Bryan Vows to Never 'TV Cheat' on His Wife by Watching 'Game of Thrones' Without Her (Exclusive)

'Game of Thrones': A Queen Goes Down Amid Major Deaths -- Here's Who Didn't Survive

'Game of Thrones': Here's Everyone Who's Died This Season So Far

Related Gallery