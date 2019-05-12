'Game of Thrones' Fans Get Heated Over Fiery, Murder-Filled Penultimate Episode -- See All the Best Reactions
*Caution: Just a whole bunch of spoilers ahead!*
The second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones aired Sunday, and brought a fiery shower of dragon's breath, stabbing, eye-gouging and structural damage along with it.
The episode never let up as fans watched while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) led her army against Kingslanding before succumbing to the temptations of her rage and raining fire down on innocent masses even after the city surrendered.
Also, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann) finally faced off against his zombified brother, Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), while Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) had a short-lived and uncomfortably sweet reunion. Not to mention, Arya added a new name to her "remember to kill" list and got an awesome, mostly unburnt horse.
Needless to say, with all that happened and all the wild, long-awaited moments finally coming to fruition, fans had some real problems with some of the developments and took to Twitter to make sure everyone knew it.
One of the biggest and most important moments in Sunday's episode came amid Dany's attack on King's Landing, when the city rang its bells in a gesture of surrender, and the Mother of Dragons responded by straight-up going full villian and innocent torching men, women and children in the streets.
Some fans felt Dany's turn toward revenge-fueled madness made perfect sense -- considering last week's beheading of her closest friend and her family's history of insanity -- while others felt it was a betrayal that ruined one of the show's most beloved characters.
Another disappointment for many fans came when Jaime -- who just got done murdering Eruon Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæ) -- briefly reunited with his awful sister Cersei before both characters met their deaths at the hands of some falling rocks.
Many felt this was an anti-climactic ending for the character many felt was the show's main villain.
Following Dany's unbridled rampage that absolutely devastated the city, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) seemed hell bent on getting revenge against the Dragon master, and many fans are here for it, after Dany's abrupt dive into darkness.
Meanwhile, some fans just had a fun time imagining how all the characters who weren't a part of Sunday's maelstrom of death and hellfire were doing in their safe and cozy locations, away from all the killing.
Ultimately, the episode seemed to rub a lot of fans the wrong way. Whether it was Cersei's unsatisfying death or Dany becoming a full-on monster or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) basically just watching and being sad, there was a vocal portion of the show's fandom who didn't shy away from accusing the series of having gone off the rails in their penultimate episode.
In the end, all that was left to do was mourn those the show lost this week with some touching tributes.
