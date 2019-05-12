*Caution: Just a whole bunch of spoilers ahead!*

The second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones aired Sunday, and brought a fiery shower of dragon's breath, stabbing, eye-gouging and structural damage along with it.

The episode never let up as fans watched while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) led her army against Kingslanding before succumbing to the temptations of her rage and raining fire down on innocent masses even after the city surrendered.

Also, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann) finally faced off against his zombified brother, Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), while Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) had a short-lived and uncomfortably sweet reunion. Not to mention, Arya added a new name to her "remember to kill" list and got an awesome, mostly unburnt horse.

Needless to say, with all that happened and all the wild, long-awaited moments finally coming to fruition, fans had some real problems with some of the developments and took to Twitter to make sure everyone knew it.

One of the biggest and most important moments in Sunday's episode came amid Dany's attack on King's Landing, when the city rang its bells in a gesture of surrender, and the Mother of Dragons responded by straight-up going full villian and innocent torching men, women and children in the streets.

Some fans felt Dany's turn toward revenge-fueled madness made perfect sense -- considering last week's beheading of her closest friend and her family's history of insanity -- while others felt it was a betrayal that ruined one of the show's most beloved characters.

Daenerys just wanted to be firelord all along #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/miRcsCVhzw — Murrland (@dmvsneakers_) May 13, 2019

me 2 daenerys for the last 40 mins #DemThrones#GamefThronespic.twitter.com/kgEpKBCvMx — sansa stark stan (@thebitextual) May 13, 2019

Daenerys seasons 1-7: I’m not my father. I’m nothing like the mad king



Tonights episode: ...#GamefThronespic.twitter.com/rGfZoCrm5a — Rahnie🌹 (@Zha_Maquillage) May 13, 2019

i am so sorry for what they did to you #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/vI5huRzrtN — flavio alberto (@Flavioalbertocv) May 13, 2019

Missandei in Heaven like: "I know I said Dracarys but this isn’t what i meant..”#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/QBj8tdU1GD — c (@chuuzus) May 13, 2019

Everyone: Targaryens are all mad but Dany isn’t there’s no way



Dany: *goes mad*



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/edORLwNeZz — Sarah Viens (@sjviens) May 13, 2019

#GameOfThrones

Sansa: Daenerys is crazy.

Arya: Daenerys is crazy.

Varys: Daenerys is crazy.



Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her.



Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people*



Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/GhRKqlSjWy — Jaspreet (@jaspreeeetkaur) May 13, 2019

Another disappointment for many fans came when Jaime -- who just got done murdering Eruon Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæ) -- briefly reunited with his awful sister Cersei before both characters met their deaths at the hands of some falling rocks.

Many felt this was an anti-climactic ending for the character many felt was the show's main villain.

Cersei: “I don’t want to die, not like this”



Everyone watching the show: #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/rBiudwXRF5 — Noah Arnett (@NoahArnett) May 13, 2019

After EIGHT YEARS this is how Cersei dies?! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/g2ZVh2D2Ai — The Root (@TheRoot) May 13, 2019

Really not here for this last minute romanticization of Jaime and Cersei’s twisted ass relationship #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/UzhpidgtOZ — ethan 🏳️‍🌈 (@thebeachb0y) May 13, 2019

Wait so you mean to tell me that after all 8 seasons, Cersei just dies like that? This episode did not meet my expectations. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/foJaE2FAR7 — Kaye (@kayecas) May 13, 2019

Following Dany's unbridled rampage that absolutely devastated the city, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) seemed hell bent on getting revenge against the Dragon master, and many fans are here for it, after Dany's abrupt dive into darkness.

arya pulling up on daenerys to kill her for the next episode #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/4T2n6bkthk — abas (@norrasthlm) May 13, 2019

I have no words. Arya survived that's what matters. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/xe6cCA1Iiy — Arya muthafuckin Stark (@julietargaryen) May 13, 2019

Arya waiting for Dany next episode #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/JPempt5gcl — Rich Agrusti (@NYGFAN980) May 13, 2019

Arya walking around after the fall of Kings Landing #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/cYtMurPHxQ — Nick Dyer (@nicholasddyer) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans just had a fun time imagining how all the characters who weren't a part of Sunday's maelstrom of death and hellfire were doing in their safe and cozy locations, away from all the killing.

bran in winterfell during all this #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/yoQAOk0nui — alaina ♡ | GOT SPOILERS (@lonelylustclub) May 13, 2019

Ultimately, the episode seemed to rub a lot of fans the wrong way. Whether it was Cersei's unsatisfying death or Dany becoming a full-on monster or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) basically just watching and being sad, there was a vocal portion of the show's fandom who didn't shy away from accusing the series of having gone off the rails in their penultimate episode.

After seeing the 5th episode of #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/IDW338TCoA — Billy Kaplan ‎ᗢ (@SaltyIgo) May 13, 2019

Me waiting for them to pull a twilight fake battle scene #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/izGUEusJ6s — tingz (@_Inez__) May 13, 2019

Us spending the last 10 years of our lives emotionally attached to a TV show only for the writers to just give us the worst ending possible. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/CNcmVm4H0S — Caleb (@CalebKesler) May 13, 2019

As much as I loved seeing everything be destroyed, that was some lazy ass writing. Good grief. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/y7Qn5cq5gd — Scruffy Summers (@SociableOutcast) May 13, 2019

The writers destroying the entire show in the final season #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/vXtJgAyDTs — Valentina ☕️ (@ValsCappuccino) May 13, 2019

#got a behind-the-scenes look at the Game of Thrones writer's room pic.twitter.com/VHPQWZoyfe — punk is dad (@wearemyths) May 13, 2019

Gutted...They really ruined everything and everyone. Series not even rewatchable after this clusterfuck. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/R5BrVcaXMe — Birna 🇮🇸 the 💯 Spoilers (@Arkadia90928676) May 13, 2019

Me when I realized how terrible the writers really are after tonight’s episode of #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/kwOdcKfsx8 — TrustInGodAlone (@mrzeddie15) May 13, 2019

In the end, all that was left to do was mourn those the show lost this week with some touching tributes.

Varys was the realest of them all. Never switched up. Always kept it real for the realm. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/vgVLO4EHut — rp (@Becczzz_) May 13, 2019

Jaime Lannister had a beautiful character arc. He changed completely & not at all. I'll love him forever. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/Esdal4dlGy — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 13, 2019

Rest In Peace to my fav character, and the best one Got has given us. #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/hefkNOGKiL — L🛸 (@luuciapeerezal) May 13, 2019

Jaime and Cersei *lets escape*



Rock: pic.twitter.com/9CBiYRSKxL — Ben Wright (@benwright123) May 13, 2019

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Creators Explain Reason Behind Daenerys' Dragon-Filled Rage

'Game of Thrones': A Queen Goes Down Amid Multiple Major Deaths -- Find Out Who Didn't Survive!

'Game of Thrones': Here's Everyone Who's Died This Season So Far

Related Gallery