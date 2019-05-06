TV

'Game of Thrones': Fans React to Coffee Cup Mistakenly Left in Scene

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Daenerys Targaryen likes her dialogue cold and her coffee hot. 

Sunday's episode ofGame of Thronessaw our heroes celebrating at Winterfell after defeating the White Walkers -- and while for many, it included goblets filled to the brim with wine, for Dany (Emilia Clarke), there's nothing better than coffee in a disposable cup. 

Fans quickly took to social media after noticing a disposable coffee cup was mistakenly left in front of our dragon queen for about two seconds as she looked over at Tormund's sweet toast to Jon Snow -- with many calling out Starbucks for its apparent cameo.

"TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink," Starbucks wrote on Twitter.

According to HBO, however, the coffee cup was just one from craft services. "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," the network said in a statement to ET on Monday. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

See viewers' epic reactions below.  

Fans also had a lot to say about Game of Thrones' actual storyline, as Sunday's episode gave us a surprising hookup between two characters, a proposal, several breakups and two big deaths. Get caught up on the action in the video below. 

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on HBO. 

