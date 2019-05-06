'Game of Thrones': Fans React to Coffee Cup Mistakenly Left in Scene

Daenerys Targaryen likes her dialogue cold and her coffee hot.

Sunday's episode ofGame of Thronessaw our heroes celebrating at Winterfell after defeating the White Walkers -- and while for many, it included goblets filled to the brim with wine, for Dany (Emilia Clarke), there's nothing better than coffee in a disposable cup.

Fans quickly took to social media after noticing a disposable coffee cup was mistakenly left in front of our dragon queen for about two seconds as she looked over at Tormund's sweet toast to Jon Snow -- with many calling out Starbucks for its apparent cameo.

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

"TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink," Starbucks wrote on Twitter.

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

According to HBO, however, the coffee cup was just one from craft services. "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," the network said in a statement to ET on Monday. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

See viewers' epic reactions below.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

That Starbucks Cup in Game of Thrones was not a mistake, just wait until the last episode: pic.twitter.com/VS34GKrfbq — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) May 6, 2019

Fans also had a lot to say about Game of Thrones' actual storyline, as Sunday's episode gave us a surprising hookup between two characters, a proposal, several breakups and two big deaths. Get caught up on the action in the video below.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on HBO.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Previews an Even Bigger Battle in Episode 5: Watch the Teaser

'Game of Thrones' Fans React to Episode 4's Most Heartbreaking Moments

'Game of Thrones' Fans React to Surprising Hook-Up Between Two Major Characters in Ep. 4!

Related Gallery