'Game of Thrones' Fans React to Episode 4's Most Heartbreaking Moments

**Warning: Lots of spoilers ahead!**

Following the Battle of Winterfell last week, many Game of Thrones fans were hoping for a respite from the emotional onslaught of brutal deaths and depressing moments.

However, despite a relatively serene first half, Sunday's "The Last of the Starks" tragedy was waiting in the wings and fans were soon taking to Twitter to share their heartbreak, outrage and sorrow over some of the night's most soul-crushing developments.

Here's a look at how the show's vocal fans reacted to some of the night's saddest and most shocking moments.

Me on the phone with the Game of Thrones writers after watching Arya reject Gendry, Jon getting rid of Ghost, Jaime leaving Brienne for Cersei, Rhaegal and Missandei getting killed and Dany starting to go mad all in the same episode #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/JOqEunBfd7 — Nyx/Allie (@DarkNyx13) May 6, 2019

Gendry (Unsuccessfully) Proposes to Arya

HBO

After making love two episodes ago -- and subsequently surviving essentially the ice zombie apocalypse, Gendry decided to express his love and ask Arya to marry him. It didn't go the way he hoped.

"I don't know how to be Lord of anything. I hardly know how to use a fork. All I know is that you're beautiful and I love you and none of it will be worth anything if you're not with me. So be with me," he said as he got down on one knee. "Be my wife. Be my lady of Storm's End."

Arya returned the gesture with a kind kiss, but answered, "You'll be a wonderful Lord and any lady will be lucky to have you. But I'm not a Lady. I never have been. That's not me."

When Arya gave Gendry the “any woman would be lucky to have you” speech #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/iyxrAay9CD — Yamato🌳 (@BornHillsOnly) May 6, 2019

Arya and Gendry: a love story pic.twitter.com/uEQCIcoZrs — #ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) May 6, 2019

this is what arya and gendry’s relationship looks like pic.twitter.com/aKEV9FKH0g — ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2019

Gendry is the kind of guy to give you a key to his apartment after a one night stand#gameofthronespic.twitter.com/zDTHof8iyK — unfunnypeoplehumor (@unfunny_people) May 6, 2019

Me watching Gendry get on one knee with the sweetest proposal ever in the history of ever and knowing damn well that Arya isn’t going to ever be someone’s little wife. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/fMFPNs47ma — Noelle Kelly (@noellekelly7) May 6, 2019

Jaime Leaves Brienne After Their Romantic Night

HBO

After all they'd been through, Jaime and Brienne finally decided to hook up after last week's near-death experience. But their romance was short-lived as Jaime decided to leave Brienne the next morning.

While Brienne actually begged Jaime to stay, the Kingslayer (and sister-lover) coldly replies, "You think I'm a good man. I pushed a boy out a tower window, crippled him for life, for Cersei. I strangled my cousin with my own hands, just to get back to Cersei. I would have murdered every man, woman and child in River Run, for Cersei. She's hateful. And so am I."

They he got on his horse and rode off, to the disappointment of many.

i can't believe they reduced jaime and brienne having sex to a drunken hookup like... what even — evie | 8x04 SPOILERS!! (@endgamebraime) May 6, 2019

jaime is going to kill cersei i know it in my heart please. he wouldn’t hurt brienne like that i have faith that he is going to kill cersei pic.twitter.com/D2rkw0vACL — grace💫 (@lokiscoven) May 6, 2019

jaime literally got together with brienne and left her for cersei two days later and for WHAT???? men aint shit — daniela | gendry saying he LOVES arya (@spideydweeb) May 6, 2019

I better not see Brienne of Tarth cry like this ever again pic.twitter.com/u9UD3KLcNh — Deandra Reynolds (@kates1n) May 6, 2019

Rhaegal Gets Brutally Murdered (Among Other Sad Animal Moments)

HBO

As Daenerys was flying south on Drogon, with Rhaegal soaring beside her, the peaceful moment was shattered by a giant arrow literally shattering Rhaegal's chest, and then a whole bunch of other arrows hitting him in the head and throat, sending the (probably) dead dragon crashing into the ocean below.

Euron Greyjoy and his armada are revealed to be the killers, and he leads his dragon-slaying crew to try and kill Dany and Drogon, but ultimately fail in that attempt. But it didn't make Rhaegal's shocking death any less traumatizing.

everyone when they seen Rhaegal hit the water #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/lfIKsljmD0 — . (@hxmzah_) May 6, 2019

My reaction watching Rhaegal crash into the ocean #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/CFRQDAsx5W — Steven (@stevenisanoob) May 6, 2019

RIP Rhaegal, you may not have been the favourite dragon but you served as good lighting in episode 3 and will be remembered for it #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/IkxdJzX0VG — Shy.ovo (@ShyonGredley) May 6, 2019

She lost Jorah.

She lost the Dothraki.

She lost Rhaegal.

She lost Viserion.

She lost Missandei.

She lost her claim to the throne.

She's losing Jon.

The Mad Queen is awaken.#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/8vtldG3KGc — j (@jajamerez1) May 6, 2019

Rhaegal dead and MISSANDEI in Cersei’s hand...this is moving too fast #GoTpic.twitter.com/tYE4cqBcJ9 — lady of bear island (@novacanebby__) May 6, 2019

Earlier on, fans were also devastated when Jon Snow abandoned his beloved pet direwolf Ghost in Winterfell with Tormund, and it really soured a lot of people on Jon

me: Jon Snow must sit on The Iron Throne because he’s the most thoughtful and caring person in the Seven Kingdoms

[Jon doesn’t pet Ghost when he gives him away]

me: Jon is no better than Cersei — DL (@davelozo) May 6, 2019

Really disappointed by Jon’s neglect of Ghost this season. He’s been a good boy and Jon doesn’t give him the pets he deserves. 2/10 bad dog dad. #GameofThrones — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) May 6, 2019

#GameOfThrones THIS VERY GOOD BOI GHOST ONLY WANTED LOVE AND APPRECIATION pic.twitter.com/NTHMUBQr2t — cristina (@typicalpizza) May 6, 2019

anyone i'm gonna start a ghost tv show because my boy deserves the world and got did him dirty ! ghost warriors we ride at dawn — book jon and ghost stan first and human second (@starksdany) May 6, 2019

YOU DON'T LEAVE GHOST WITHOUT EVEN PET HIM, JON. GO BACK TO HIM AND GIVE HIM ALL YOUR DAMN LOVE! #GameofThrones#GOTS8E4pic.twitter.com/IU7qpZsWlr — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 6, 2019

Wait? No pets for the good boi?? Come here Ghost, I gots pets and loves for you doggo!! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/rSlTjrKAlm — Tracy Dean (@Spotmefive) May 6, 2019

Missandei Gets Decapitated

HBO

Captured by Cersei’s forces, Missandei gets her head entirely removed from her shoulders by The Mountain as Dany and Grey Worm look on in horror.

Before she dies, a resolute Missandei has one final word: "Dracarys." It's the command Dany uses to instruct her dragons to spray down hellfire, and also it's Missandei last request, asking Dany to burn the kingdom to the ground in retribution.

The scene is unbearably painful -- not to mention particularly stomach-churning -- and while it clearly is the opening volley in the war that is to come, it was hard for many fans to even look forward to the coming battle when they had to deal with that depressing death.

"stay with me. never betray me"

"never"



missandei wasn't just dany's most trusted adviser, she was her closest, dearest friend who believed in her with all her heart, who chose to stay with her even though she could've sailed home years ago. it all really breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/9oVbEBw5JE — ellie (@odairannies) May 6, 2019

YOU HEARD MISSANDEI!!!!!!!!!!!!!DRACARYS. BURN EVERYTHING TO THE GROUND DANY. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/puiBWIYqpI — rob starks widow (@fandomjaz) May 6, 2019

“Dracarys” — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

Grey worm might take kings landing by himself next week — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 6, 2019

missandei’s final word was dracarys, and that’s exactly what dany is going to do to them. AS SHE SHOULD #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/3etVnvoglN — ‎ ‎⍟ (@danyskylo) May 6, 2019

Live footage of me and Cersei after she did missandei like that pic.twitter.com/qE2Zt3vP4O — REMY OF HOUSE LINGUINE (@remy_of) May 6, 2019

the way missandei said Dracarys with her whole chest knowing she was about to die and dany was going to rain fire on every mf in kings landing for killing her... i felt that pic.twitter.com/fb3IU2ty4o — dany warriors unite (@sergeantdaddy) May 6, 2019

This week's wild episode comes after last week's wall-to-wall zombie combat that saw some of the most exciting and unexpected moments in the series thus far.

Check out the video below for a look at some of last week's craziest highlights.



