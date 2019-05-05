'Game of Thrones' Fans React to Episode 4's Most Heartbreaking Moments
**Warning: Lots of spoilers ahead!**
Following the Battle of Winterfell last week, many Game of Thrones fans were hoping for a respite from the emotional onslaught of brutal deaths and depressing moments.
However, despite a relatively serene first half, Sunday's "The Last of the Starks" tragedy was waiting in the wings and fans were soon taking to Twitter to share their heartbreak, outrage and sorrow over some of the night's most soul-crushing developments.
Here's a look at how the show's vocal fans reacted to some of the night's saddest and most shocking moments.
Gendry (Unsuccessfully) Proposes to Arya
After making love two episodes ago -- and subsequently surviving essentially the ice zombie apocalypse, Gendry decided to express his love and ask Arya to marry him. It didn't go the way he hoped.
"I don't know how to be Lord of anything. I hardly know how to use a fork. All I know is that you're beautiful and I love you and none of it will be worth anything if you're not with me. So be with me," he said as he got down on one knee. "Be my wife. Be my lady of Storm's End."
Arya returned the gesture with a kind kiss, but answered, "You'll be a wonderful Lord and any lady will be lucky to have you. But I'm not a Lady. I never have been. That's not me."
Jaime Leaves Brienne After Their Romantic Night
After all they'd been through, Jaime and Brienne finally decided to hook up after last week's near-death experience. But their romance was short-lived as Jaime decided to leave Brienne the next morning.
While Brienne actually begged Jaime to stay, the Kingslayer (and sister-lover) coldly replies, "You think I'm a good man. I pushed a boy out a tower window, crippled him for life, for Cersei. I strangled my cousin with my own hands, just to get back to Cersei. I would have murdered every man, woman and child in River Run, for Cersei. She's hateful. And so am I."
They he got on his horse and rode off, to the disappointment of many.
Rhaegal Gets Brutally Murdered (Among Other Sad Animal Moments)
As Daenerys was flying south on Drogon, with Rhaegal soaring beside her, the peaceful moment was shattered by a giant arrow literally shattering Rhaegal's chest, and then a whole bunch of other arrows hitting him in the head and throat, sending the (probably) dead dragon crashing into the ocean below.
Euron Greyjoy and his armada are revealed to be the killers, and he leads his dragon-slaying crew to try and kill Dany and Drogon, but ultimately fail in that attempt. But it didn't make Rhaegal's shocking death any less traumatizing.
Earlier on, fans were also devastated when Jon Snow abandoned his beloved pet direwolf Ghost in Winterfell with Tormund, and it really soured a lot of people on Jon
Missandei Gets Decapitated
Captured by Cersei’s forces, Missandei gets her head entirely removed from her shoulders by The Mountain as Dany and Grey Worm look on in horror.
Before she dies, a resolute Missandei has one final word: "Dracarys." It's the command Dany uses to instruct her dragons to spray down hellfire, and also it's Missandei last request, asking Dany to burn the kingdom to the ground in retribution.
The scene is unbearably painful -- not to mention particularly stomach-churning -- and while it clearly is the opening volley in the war that is to come, it was hard for many fans to even look forward to the coming battle when they had to deal with that depressing death.
This week's wild episode comes after last week's wall-to-wall zombie combat that saw some of the most exciting and unexpected moments in the series thus far.
Check out the video below for a look at some of last week's craziest highlights.
