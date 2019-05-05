*Caution: Lots of spoilers ahead!

After "The Long Night," and the Battle of Winterfell, it was going to be hard for Game of Thrones to top the madness and insanity of last week's bloody war (unless, perhaps, they upped the brightness a bit).

So when it came to providing a scene that shook fans to their cores, the show turned to Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who chose the relative post-White Walker calm to finally hook up.

Amid an ongoing flirtatious love triangle placing Brienne between the competing affections of Jamie and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) -- and Jamie's years-long affair with his own sister, Cersei Lannister -- the recently knighted warrior woman seemingly picked a side, and fans have a lot of feelings about the whole thing.

Jamie: “I’ve never slept with a Knight before.”

Brienne: “I’ve never slept with anyone before.”#GameofThrones#ThronesYallpic.twitter.com/5d48EtUaCj — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) May 6, 2019

Brienne E3: I’m not a knight.

Jaime: I can fix that.

Brienne E4: I’m a virgin.

Jaime: I can fix that.



:’) #gameofthrones — Yar Sitruc (@yarsitruc) May 6, 2019

brienne of tarth @ jaime https://t.co/Nlkur3gdHH — marina (@upthe_Esteps) May 5, 2019

Brienne and Jaime need to just suck face now. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/1KHOb9HNAE — Meagan Heron (@Meggerz1981) May 6, 2019

if jaime doesn’t clap brienne’s cheeks before this series is over, I’m suing — bailey (@evnsharpay) May 6, 2019

EVERYONE: Brienne’s story arc ended when she was knighted.



BRIENNE: pic.twitter.com/3ptchuvja3 — Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) May 6, 2019

This week's wild episode comes after last week's wall-to-wall zombie combat that saw some of the most exciting and unexpected moments in the series thus far.

Check out the video below for a look at some of last week's craziest highlights.

