*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

So this is how the world ends, not with a bang but with a whimper.

Game of Thrones came to a close on Sunday with a surprisingly subdued series finale -- save for one shocking death -- that saw a new ruler of Westeros crowned, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) getting sent to the wall, and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) making jokes about brothels during a council meeting.

One of the biggest moments of the night came surprisingly early on in the episode when Jon met with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and they shared in a touching embrace.

Before Jon straight-up plunged a dagger into Dany's heart, killing her almost instantly. Surprisingly, fans didn't seem too affected by her death (which isn't super surprising considering last week's massacre) but were very broken up when Drogon the dragon discovered her body.

The emotionally devastated dragon reacted by literally melting the Iron Throne with his fire breath and then taking Dany's body and flying off into the horizon, never to be seen again -- and it really seemed to get to people.

When Drogon is the only reasonable individual in this whole mess#GameOfThronesFinale#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/iBGC96yTjL — Sarah O. (@SeSf3O) May 20, 2019

Drogon staring at Jon like “I ain’t calling you dad!” #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/MRGq0K1Nm1 — chunky but funky (@olybecker1025) May 20, 2019

The Iron Throne; forged by Balerion the Black Dread and destroyed by Drogon #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/mtwQBh3EuZ — ☾ (@hxruIe) May 20, 2019

when drogon tried to wake daenerys up #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/V4HwmiU0SY — Tunc (@surprsedpikachu) May 20, 2019

Following her death, we immediatly jump ahead a few weeks into the future, where Jon has been taken prisoner along with Tyrion, by Grey Worm, who wants to kill them both. However, at a meeting of the most powerful family heads in Westeros, Tyrion convinces them to elect a new king -- and argues for Bran.

After eight seasons of arguing and guessing as to who would take the throne, fans were not even a little excited that none of the nuance of Jon's lineage mattered at all to the final outcome of events.

Bran when he’s voted King of the Seven Kingdoms, even though he read the leaks already #GameofThrones#GameofThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/fWSn7P01EF — яoss (@rossbhriain) May 20, 2019

Bran: “Why do you think I came all this way”

Me:#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/MRdcLqbnfQ — ARYA STARK STAN ACCT!!!! (@Yungsmexy_J) May 20, 2019

When they choose Bran to be the new King.... #GameOfThrones #GoTpic.twitter.com/EF57Ga3cOm — Sports It’s What We Do (@SportsWhatWeDo) May 20, 2019

Bran on his way to claim the throne #GameofThrones#TheFinalEpisodepic.twitter.com/Hkx5lQIeYU — Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) May 20, 2019

The moment everyone started voting for Bran to become king #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/EXEceovTQA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 20, 2019

I remember people not wanting Stannis as king because he was very uncharismatic and uninspiring ...well... #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/LTffSEEd4B — Barbie (@barbie_ova) May 20, 2019

Bran is that person in a group project who does NOTHING the entire time, but shows up on presentation day and gets all the credit. #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/ONYOr9r5jG — Samantha (@SamantherRenee) May 20, 2019

God dammit Jamie next time finish the job #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/1kS7NM3Isv — Dane Spede (@danespede26) May 20, 2019

When the creepy guy at work that does nothing gets a promotion #GOT #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/K6HHkpyVOs — ☁️😇Shellie Marie 😇☁️ (@shelliemarie_3) May 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Jon -- the man who we've been following since the first episode and has literally died, been brought back to life, and killed the mad mother of dragons -- completed his journey by heading back right to where he started!

As punishment for killing Dany -- even though it's likely he saved everyone -- he gets sent back to The Wall be a member of the Night's Watch (despite the fact that there's no longer any White Walker threat and the Wildlings are now friendly).

Needless to say, outside of Jon getting a chance to reunite and pet his direwolf, Ghost, Jon's fate was almost more unsatisfying than Bran becoming king.

Jon going back to the Nights Watch 😭😭😂. This is all laughable honestly. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/U5ROa1viMn — SheMassandei Love (@ItsShemaLove) May 20, 2019

jon really spent 8 whole seasons just to go right back to the nights watch #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/p7Y5zgUau5 — monica :) (@moni_caaaaa) May 20, 2019

The way Jon snow is going out is very very very very very very lame!!!!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 20, 2019

They still gave Jon Snow a title he ain't want pic.twitter.com/cW0kwnwBZ1 — Ski Mask Shawty (@haveyouheardofg) May 20, 2019

Poor Jon Snow. He did nothing wrong the whole 8 sesns, always sacrificed himself for everyone’s good, fought in many wars and saved the world from the walkers by recruiting Dany. He was the real heir and he deserved the throne the most. now its creepy Bran. #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/13rDvcfEIw — Lior Tzabary (@LiorTZ) May 20, 2019

Ultimately, fans who were unhappy with the last episode weren't exactly swayed by the events of the series finale, and the call for justice just got louder.

From hating on the show-runners to threatening to sue the network for "wasting" eight years of their lives, there was no shortage of people eager to voice their anger over the admittedly lackluster finale.

All these years and this is what we’ve been waiting for. Game of Thrones writers don’t respect us #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/9aoeHtsXVY — Lee 🌸💕 (@leratoradebe15) May 20, 2019

Here lies Game of Thrones, a once epic show. Ruined by 2 stupid writers who wanted to end it so they can ruin Star Wars to. Rest In Peace. #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/wkUTSBfF0y — Yolanda Williams (@ZacsGirl4564) May 20, 2019

Grey worm is all of us watching this hot mess #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/25vbKO4dWd — Alyssa (@Alyssa_Musto) May 20, 2019

Everyone always says The Sopranos was the "worst finale ever" and now @GameOfThrones comes in and says "Hold my mead" 😂😂😂😂#GameOfThronesFinale — Jessica Ashba (@Jashba270) May 20, 2019

How can the greatest show have the worst ending?!?! I am beyond disappointed #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/jCZ6xzTuMg — lowëlla (@lowellasegovia) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones was an unbelievable hockey game that went to a shootout except the shootout was just a vote by show of hands — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones has 7 seasons from this point forward- 8 was a bastard that should’ve been sent to the wall — 100T Octane (@Octane_) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones has by far been one of the best and 5 of the worst shows I've ever seen #GOT — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 20, 2019

Well, this is somehow worse than I ever could have imagined #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/y2GlMBg90m — 👽🌱 (@katiewankenobi) May 20, 2019

All week: “I would never sign a Game of Thrones petition.”



Sunday Night: #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/XQUNSQDh6m — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 20, 2019

I feel like I wasted 8 years of my life #GameOfThrones#GOT



pic.twitter.com/fWMmVRgzZj — Mauricia (@irMorris) May 20, 2019

Me looking up how to file a class action lawsuit for the writers wasting years of my life with this garbage. #GameOfThronesFinale#gameofthrones#DemThronespic.twitter.com/ELgac3IlXZ — Gendry wins (@rainyweatherz) May 20, 2019

Following last week's episode, "The Bells," a disgruntled fan started a petition asking HBO to remake season 8 with "competent writers." While it may seem silly to some, the petition has already gathered over 1 million signatures, with that number likely to go up after this finale.

For more on the fan-driven petition, check out the video below.

