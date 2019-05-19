WARNING: Spoilers Ahead! Do not proceed if you haven't watched the series finale of Game of Thrones.

Maisie Williams had a tough time saying goodbye to Arya Stark.

After eight incredible seasons, Sunday's series finale ofGame of Thronessaw Jon kill Dany, Bran become King, Sansa become Queen of the North, Jon headed back to Castle Black and our girl Arya headed off to "west of Westeros." It was a heartbreaking and heartwarming 80 minutes, and while we're pretty sure we shed a tear during Arya's goodbye to Jon, Williams admitted to ET that filming the finale was quite "emotional" for her.

"It was just really emotional," she told ET's Leanne Aguilera at Game of Thrones' final season press day last month. "You can start to get yourself so down on [everything], being like, 'This is the last time I'm gonna read scripts. This is the last time I'm going to be in this location.' I got to a point where I had to stop doing that, because then I was just going to have a nervous breakdown."

"I was like so in denial I was one of the last people to wrap," Williams added.

The 22-year-old actress, who had already played hero earlier this season when Arya killed the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell, told ET that she was "putting off" her last scene.

"I watched so many people wrap and cry. I had to like, stay out of that emotion because there was so much to do -- like, some really difficult scenes to do. And then I wrapped and I was emotional," she recalled. "I really did feel numb."

"That's when my numbness came, and then it wasn't until like a week later that I was like -- you know when you’re just doing something and then you drop a spoon? I was like ,'Ahhhhhhh!' like, overreacting entirely and I just felt like an insane person a little bit," she added.

Fans, however, weren't ready to say goodbye either, with many of them calling for an Arya spinoff series.

I need an Arya spin-off ASAP #GoT — MiDNiTE (@OpTicMiDNiTE) May 20, 2019

Okay so Arya is getting a spin-off right? One good thing to come from this #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/YoGb9s5rDb — Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) May 20, 2019

Can we get a spin-off of Arya’s new life, please!? — Bran the Broken. (@TheVegetarianK) May 20, 2019

Arya spin-off with new writers #GameOfThronesFinale — Rashad Monts (@rasgodnow) May 20, 2019

Just let me know when the Arya spin-off is ready#GameOfThronesFinale — April (@AprilTara) May 20, 2019

While Arya made it all the way to the finale, Williams told fans that her character died in episode two in an epic April Fool's Day prank on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Relive the moment in the video below.

