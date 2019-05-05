'Game of Thrones': Here's Everyone Who's Died This Season So Far

We're heading out of the Battle of Winterfell and into the unknown, but death is still looming on Game of Thrones.

Seven major characters died on last week's episode -- we don't exactly miss you, Night King -- but our Starks, Targaryens and Lannisters are all still living (for now). With just three weeks left of GoT, however, we know it's unlikely that all of our heroes will survive. After all, only one can sit on the Iron Throne.

Valar Morghulis -- but we're paying tribute to every one who's fallen here at ETonline. Here's everyone's who has died this season, and how it happened:

EPISODE 1: NED UMBER

Wee lad Ned Umber (Harry Grasby) was our first death of note this season -- and we kind of knew it was going to happen. Ned opened the season with a Bran Stark-like climb up a tree, making a brief appearance in the middle of the episode, before it was revealed that he was turned into a wight by the Night King at his ancestral home, The Last Hearth, and then stabbed by Beric's fire sword.

EPISODE 3: THE DOTHRAKI ARMY

The Dothraki's descent into darkness in episode three had us truly convinced we were going to lose Winterfell. As the frontline of Dany's army, they stormed right into battle with the White Walkers, and were never to be seen again.

EPISODE 3: BERIC DONDARRION

Though we thought he couldn't die, the Lord of Light decided on Sunday night that Beric (Richard Dormer) had finally served his purpose. He died after turning himself into a human shield against the wights, allowing Arya and The Hound to get away. "I had goosebumps," Dormer told ET. "Goosebumps on goosebumps."

EPISODE 3: MELISANDRE

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the episode, just before the battle was about to begin. She told Ser Davos that she wouldn't make it through the night, and she was right. When the battle was over, Melisandre took off her enchanted necklace and wandered into the dawn, dying as her old self. Her reaction to her final scene was simple: "I was really happy and pleased," she told ET.

EPISODE 3: JORAH MORMONT

Poor Jorah (Iain Glen) died protecting his Khaleesi, succumbing to injuries he suffered while protecting her outside Winterfell's walls. "[My reaction was] just that the guys nailed it," Glen shared. "I think really, throughout all the episodes, just wonderful writing. It's such a hard thing to pull off, I think the expectations are so high and I just think they managed all the story lines incredibly well. It's full of the Thrones mix of the unexpected and dramatic and massive set pieces and extraordinary things beyond our ken, and it's kind of more of the same but bigger and better."

EPISODE 3: THEON GREYJOY

Theon (Alfie Allen) attempted to make up for his not-so-kind ways in seasons past by protecting Bran until the end -- and he did. He defended our Three-Eyed Raven from legions of wights before the Night King descended on the weirwood tree, leaving Bran to say his farewells. "Theon," Bran called after returning to his body from warging. "You're a good man. Thank you." With that, Theon charged at the Night King, and was instantly killed by a spear through the torso.

EPISODE 3: LADY LYANNA MORMONT

Our favorite little lady proved just how brave she was when she took on a giant wight. Proving once and for all that one Bear Islander is worth 10 mainlanders, Lyanna (Bella Ramsey) charged at the giant, and took him out with her as she was crushed to death. She was later reanimated by the Night King, but died again when he met his end.

EPISODE 3: EDDISON TOLLETT

We kind of saw this coming, but it didn't make it any less sad. Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton) was one of the first to go on Sunday's episode, killed by a wight in battle.

EPISODE 3: THE NIGHT KING

The dandy ol' Night King (Vladimir Furdik) wasn't killed by fire, but rather by Arya Stark, who surprised him from behind and stabbed him with Littlefinger's Valyrian steel blade. With that, he shattered to his death -- as did his entire army of White Walkers and wights.

