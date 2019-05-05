Game of Thrones is coming to an end.

Sunday's episode, "The Last of the Starks," ended with Cersei and Daenerys coming (nearly) face-to-face, as they demanded the other's unconditional surrender. Of course, both held on to their claim to the Iron Throne, with Cersei having Missandei beheaded as a sign of what's to come, and Missandei telling Dany to light 'em up. (Well, she said "Dracarys," but same thing.)

Next week's episode marks this season's fifth and the penultimate of the entire series, and it's expected to feature the show's biggest battle yet. With Jon finally making his way to King's Landing (and Arya apparently set on finally killing Cersei), our characters are definitely setting the stage for war. Check out the promo below.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, star Emilia Clarke insisted that fans should start getting ready now for the episode to come. It'll be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed "The Long Night" (The Battle of Winterfell) and "Battle of the Bastards."

"[The next episodes] are going to be mental," Clarke teased. "Episode five is bigger. Episode five is Ahhhh. I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but… Find the biggest TV you can."

David Nutter, who directed episodes one, two and four this season -- as well as the "The Rains of Castamere" (The Red Wedding) -- told ET last year that viewers will be happy with where Game of Thrones ends.

"It's such a complete and satisfying finale and where the show goes to, and the journey that it takes, that it lives up to the hype and lives up to why the audience loves the show so much. It's going to be something quite, very special," he said.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. See more in the video below.

