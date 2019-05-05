'Game of Thrones': Another Major Character Dies (Live Updates)
The Battle of Winterfell is over -- but now another one begins.
Last week's episode of Game of Thrones saw the Targaryens, Starks and their armies join together to defeat the Night King (shout-out to our girl, Arya!). We're still mourning the deaths of seven major characters, but as the promo for Sunday's episode revealed, it's time to shift our attention to fighting for the Iron Throne.
"We have won the Great War. Now we will win the Last War," Daenerys hissed in the promo as we got our first look at Cersei since the season eight premiere. "We'll rip her out, root and stem."
ET is live blogging along the way. Check back here during the episode for a play-by-play of what's going down.
RIP Missandei7:17 PM:
But Cersei is a monster -- so she grabs Missandei's arm and tells her to say her last words.
"Dracarys," Missandei yells out, as Grey Worm and Dany watch in horror. The Mountain draws his sword and beheads Missandei, whose body flies off the top of the castle.
Dany clenches her jaw and walks away and Cersei looks down in triumph. It's time for war.
Tyrion Tries to Appeal to Cersei's Senses7:14 PM:
Tyrion approaches Cersei at the gate, as her men draw their arrows and get ready to shoot. She raises her hand to give the command, but then lowers it.
"I know you don't care about your people. Why should you? They hate you and you hate them. But you're not a monster. I know this," Tyrion says. "Because I've seen it. You've always loved your children more than yourself. More than Jaime, more than anything."
"I beg you. If not for yourself, than for your child. Your reign is over, but that doesn't mean your life has to end. It doesn't mean your baby has to die," he continues as Cersei tears up.
It's Time!7:10 PM:
Dany and her army reach the gates of King's Landing. Cersei sends out her hand, Qyburn, while Tyrion approaches to meet him.
As Qyburn reveals, Cersei fully intends on killing Missandei unless Dany unconditionally surrenders.
Tyrion gives his best pitch to Qyburn to accept that Cersei's reign is over, but he's not having it.
Jaime's Gotta Go7:06 PM:
Brienne tells Jaime that Cersei has completely ambushed their southbound crew.
"I always wanted to be there when they execute your sister. It seems I won't get the chance," Sansa hisses at the Kingslayer.
Later, Jaime looks back at Brienne in bed (they're still doing it, we suppose), but decides it's time to leave.
"Stay here. Stay with me. Please!" Brienne begs. "Stay!"
"You think I'm a good man. I pushed a boy out a tower window, crippled him for life, for Cersei. I strangled my cousin with my own hands, just to get back to Cersei. I would have murdered every man, woman and child in River Run, for Cersei. She's hateful. And so am I," he replies, getting on his horse.
Varys Makes His Case for Jon7:03 PM:
Varys and Tyrion discuss Jon's potential for the throne, instead of their queen.
"A Targaryen father and a Stark mother," Varys says, pointing out that Dany will never rule with Jon, and that he might be the only man alive who can keep the seven kingdoms in check.
"She'll make the right choice," Tyrion says, "with the help of her loyal advisors."
Varys, however, remains committed to the realm.
"So what happens to her?" Tyrion asks. "Please. Don't!"
"I've spoken as honestly as I can. Each of us has a choice to make. I pray we choose wisely."
Dany Is Ready to Fight7:01 PM:
Tyrion suggests that Dany not take King's Landing with violence, and instead offer Cersei a chance to live in exchange for the throne.
"Speaking to Cersei will not prevent a slaughter," Dany fires back, but appears to consider his advice. "They should know whom to blame when the sky falls down upon them."
Hello Cersei7:00 PM:
Grey Worm can't find Missandei amid the ambush, and it turns out she's with Cersei.
"So much for the Breaker of Chains," she hisses while walking by Missandei, who wears chains binding her arms.
RIP Rheagal?6:56 PM:
Dany's riding her dragon to the south, but guarding the way is Euron Greyjoy, who shoots and arrow into Rehagal's chest. The dragon falls to the water -- a sign of what's to come.
While Drogon dodges arrows, dozens more are shot from Euron's fleet -- sending Dany's army into the water.
Varys Knows the Truth6:53 PM:
Varys and Tyrion chit chat about the state of the Iron Throne -- and Dany's state of mind -- en route to King's Landing.
"He has a better claim to the Throne," Varys says of Jon.
"He doesn't want the throne," Tyrion notes.
"The fact is, people are drawn to him... he's a war hero," Varys replies, pointing out Jon's popularity with the people.
"He loves our queen, and she loves him," Tyrion says back -- before joking that Cersei killing them all would solve their throne problem.
Tormund's Leaving, and Gilly's Pregnant6:50 PM:
Jon's saying his goodbyes to Tormund and Ghost (who's going with him).
"You've got the North in you. The real North," Tormund tells Jon, before heading off.
Next up is Sam and Gilly -- who is pregnant! "If it's a boy, we want to name him Jon," Gilly reveals.
With that, Jon gives a nod to Ghost (That's it? Really?) and jumps on his horse to head south.
Sansa Can't Get Over Her Hate for Dany6:48 PM:
Tyrion approaches his ex-wife Sansa, begging her to get on Dany's side. The information she just learned about Jon, however, doesn't seem to be helping that happen.
Tyrion makes his case for Dany, for Sansa's not having it.
"What if there's someone else? Someone better?" she asks. Oh snap!
Arya's on a Mission6:45 PM:
Arya meets up with The Hound as they head on horseback to King's Landing.
While she admits killing the Night King "felt better than dying," she's got other things to do.
"I don't plan on coming back," the Hound says.
"Neither do I," Arya reveals.
Bronn's Here6:42 PM:
Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, sent by Cersei to kill her brothers, is finally here at Winterfell -- with a crossbow.
"Your sister offered me River Run... I'd still bet on your Dragon Queen to win. It just so happens I'm a betting man," Bronn says. "I'll come find you when the war is done. Until then, don't die."
Jon Spills the Truth6:39 PM:
"I've never been a Stark," Jon tells Sansa, Arya and Bran by the wierwood tree. "I need to tell you something, but you have to swear you'll never tell another soul."
"Tell them," Jon instructs Bran.
Jaime's Not Coming6:37 PM:
It's time to head to King's Landing, but Jaime's not coming. Instead, he'll stay at Winterfell.
"We have won the Great War. Now, we will win the next war. In all seven kingdoms, men will live without fear and cruelty, under their rightful queen," Dany says, smirking at Sansa.
"We need a word," Arya tells Jon.
It's Not the Same6:34 PM:
Jon and Dany are kissing
cousins aunt and nephew, but things get awkward fast. After Dany approaches him in his room, Jon begins to undress, but then he stops.
"I want it to be the way it was between us," Dany tells Jon, who insists on telling Sansa and Arya about his new identity.
"I've never begged for anything but I'm begging you. Don't do this please," she begs.
"You are my queen nothing will change that. And they are my family. We can live together," Jon responds.
"We can, I've just told you how," Dany says.
It's Getting Hot in Here6:26 PM:
It's getting hot in here -- so says Jaime Lannister.
The Kingslayer is ready to bed Brienne, and it's the most awkwardly satisfying thing we've ever watched.
A Proposal?6:21 PM:
Gendry finds Arya away from the party, practicing her archery. "I'm not Gendry Rivers anymore. I'm Gendry Baratheon, Lord of Storm's End. I don't know how to be Lord of anything. I hardly know how to use a fork. All I know is that you're beautiful and I love you and none of it will be worth anything if you're not with me. So be with me," he says, getting down on one knee. "Be my wife, be my lady of Storms End."
Arya kisses him back -- but she's still Arya. "You'll be a wonderful lord and any lady will be lucky to have you. But I'm not a lady. I never have been. That's not me," she replies.
A Drinking Game Gets Serious6:21 PM:
Brienne, Podrick and Jaime play Tyrion's favorite drinking game, but things get serious when Tyrion says Brienne's a virgin.
"I have to piss," she coldly replies, as Tormund watches Jaime chase after Brienne.
"My heart is broken," Tormund cries to The Hound -- before a woman comes up offering to keep him company.
Uh Oh6:20 PM:
Tormund's praise for Jon's performance in battle is not sitting well with Dany, who promptly gets up and leaves the table. Varys realizes that Jon has the love of the people over Dany, but we're not sure what he'll do.
Family Drama...6:17 PM:
Everyone's family here, and they're already acting like it.
Tormund raises a glass "to the Dragon Queen," and she replies with "To Arya Stark the Hero of Winterfell!" -- causing Sansa to leave the table.
Bran's Still Creepy6:16 PM:
Is any conversation with Bran these days normal? "I'm not Lord of Winterfell," he tells Tyrion, revealing that he doesn't want the position, even as Ned's last remaining son. "I don't really want anymore."
"I envy you," Tyrion says.
"You shouldn't envy me. Mostly I live in the past," Bran replies, before wheeling away.
A New Battle Is Here6:14 PM:
Ser Davos and Tyrion chat about the Red Woman -- and their plans for the future.
"We may have defeated them, but we still have us to contend with," Tyrion says.
"Thank you, I feel much better," Davos replies.
Dany Calls Out Gendry6:11 PM:
"Gendry... You're Robert Baratheon's son," Dany hisses during dinner, in what we were expecting to be a big confrontation. Instead, our dragon queen surprises us, legitimizing Gendry as Robert Baratheon's son, and making him a lord.
"You Are Lord Gendry Baratheon of Storm's End," she says, telling Tyrion he's "not the only one who's clever."
Burning the Bodies6:09 PM:
We get one last look at Beric, Lyanna and others as it's time for their bodies to be burned. Dany and Jon share a meaningful glance before they set the bodies ablaze and solemnly return to the group.
Rest in Peace6:06 PM:
The episode opens with a shot of Jorah's corpse, and a kiss by Dany on his forehead (still friendzoned, even in death -- yeah, we said it). Next is Theon, who is mourned by Sansa, who put her Stark sigil on his chest.
As the camera zooms out, we see the true damage of the Battle of Wintefell; hundreds of bodies are about to be burned.
Jon, accompanied by Ghost (he's alive!), gives a moving speech. "It's our duty and honor to keep them alive in memory. For those who come after us and those who come after them, for as long as we draw breath! They were the shields that guarded the realms of men and we shall never see their light again!" Jon shouts.
Clues in the Opening Credits6:03 PM:
The opening credits still show the tiles of where the White Walkers have traveled -- but Winterfell is completely destroyed on the inside. We're moving to King's Landing, where things are still strong... for now!
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Game of Thrones': New Photos Are Eerily Optimistic After Battle of Winterfell
Sophie Turner Is All of Us Watching Maisie Williams' 'GoT' Scene
'Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell: Actors Who Died React