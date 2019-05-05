'Game of Thrones': Another Major Character Dies (Live Updates)

The Battle of Winterfell is over -- but now another one begins.

Last week's episode of Game of Thrones saw the Targaryens, Starks and their armies join together to defeat the Night King (shout-out to our girl, Arya!). We're still mourning the deaths of seven major characters, but as the promo for Sunday's episode revealed, it's time to shift our attention to fighting for the Iron Throne.

"We have won the Great War. Now we will win the Last War," Daenerys hissed in the promo as we got our first look at Cersei since the season eight premiere. "We'll rip her out, root and stem."

ET is live blogging along the way. Check back here during the episode for a play-by-play of what's going down.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones': New Photos Are Eerily Optimistic After Battle of Winterfell

Sophie Turner Is All of Us Watching Maisie Williams' 'GoT' Scene

'Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell: Actors Who Died React

Related Gallery