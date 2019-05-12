The end is near on Game of Thrones.

Just two episodes remain of the epic HBO series, with its penultimate episode airing on Sunday. With the Battle of Winterfellbehind our favorite characters, the fight has officially shifted to the one for the Iron Throne.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, star Emilia Clarke said that what lies ahead at King's Landing -- especially after the killing of Rhaegal and Cersei's execution of Missandei -- would be even "bigger."

"[The next episodes] are going to be mental," Clarke teased. "Episode five is bigger. Episode five is Ahhhh. I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but… Find the biggest TV you can."

ET will be live blogging season eight, episode six -- check back when it starts for minute-by-minute updates!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones': Here's Everyone Who's Died This Season So Far

'Game of Thrones' Episode 5 Photos Tease Armies Massing for Battle

Why Jessica Chastain and Ava DuVernay Are Speaking Out About 'Game of Thrones' Latest Episode

Related Gallery