'Game of Thrones': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Series Finale!

It's here.

Get ready to sing "Jenny's Song" because Game of Thrones is officially coming to an end. After eight glorious seasons, the HBO epic is set to conclude on Sunday -- and we're still not sure who will end up on the Iron Throne.

After last week's shocking penultimate episode, in which Daenerys ignored King's Landing's surrender and instead lit the place up, it's become clear she's not the benevolent ruler she wanted to be. Most of the Lannisters are dead -- Tyrion, however, remains shocked by his queen's actions -- but the Starks are alive, and may be coming for Dany's crown.

Despite fans' petition to have season eight remade, we're pretty sure this is the season eight we've got. ET will be live blogging Sunday's episode from start to finish as we learn our favorite characters' fates. Circle back when the episode starts for minute-by-minute updates of what's going down.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

