Someone call for a Maester because we can't breathe!

HBO just released the highly anticipated trailer for Game of Thrones' eighth and final season and it's packed with brand new footage that will make you tremble with excitement and dread.

With Daenerys Targaryen's quest for the Iron Throne on pause, the battle to defeat the Night King – and his frightening undead army – is officially underway, but, as the trailer shows, there will be plenty of heart-stopping moments in this battle between fire and ice.

GoT's trailer features one minute and 49 glorious seconds of brand-new footage, and everyone gets their time to shine. The video begins with a frantic and bloody Arya Stark running for her life and talking about the "many faces" of death in an eerie voice over. But the ominous vibes don't stop there! From Sansa seeing dragons at Winterfell for the first time, to Jaime vowing the keep his promise to "fight for the living," and Jon Snow's painful expression as he stands next to Daenerys.

While we don't know if Arya will survive season eight, we do know that we can't wait to watch all the Westeros drama unfold over the final six episodes. To keep you satisfied until April 14, here's absolutely everything we know about the final season of Game of Thrones.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 on HBO.

