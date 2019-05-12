The end is near.

After the fiery blaze of Daenerys' rage scorched Game of Thrones' penultimate episode, HBO has just released the first trailer for the drama's highly-anticipated series finale and it looks like the embers of the Dragon Queen's wrath has ignited a spark of hatred in Arya Stark.

The short but powerful promo begins with Jon Snow, Ser Davos and Tyrion grimly walking through the destroyed streets of the Red Keep. With King's Landing covered in ash, Dany's unsullied armys and Dothraki horde stand proud, while the camera highlights a furious Arya.

The trailer with the camera aimed at the back of Dany's perfectly braided head, as she walks forward to greet and rule above her victorious army.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

