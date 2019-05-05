“Dracarys.”

And with that final word, Missandei’s (Nathalie Emmanuel) time on Game of Thrones has come to a heartbreaking end.

On the fourth episode of the HBO drama’s final season, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) reached peak ruthlessness when she blatantly ignored her brother Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) pleas for peace. Instead, the current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms chose to behead her captive, Missandei, while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Grey Worm (Jacob Andrews) watched in horror.

“I think, for Cersei, the only good prisoner is a dead prisoner,” David Benioff shared in HBO’s “Inside the Episode” featurette.

According to the showrunners, Missandei’s last word – “Dracarys” – was a pivotal message to Daenerys from her most loyal advisor.

“I think what’s probably echoing in Dany’s head in those final moment would be Missandei’s final words. ‘Dracarys’ is clearly meant for for Dany,” Benioff explained. “Missandei knows that her life is over and she’s saying, you know, ‘Light them up.’”

Emmanuel, who has been part of the series since season three, took to Twitter on Sunday night to echo her on-screen character’s goodbye.

“Dracarys” — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

“Dracarys,” she tweeted simply followed by a second, more light-hearted tweet of "Aka "Burn the bish""

Aka “Burn the bish” 😂🤣 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

Game of Thrones fans across the Internet are not exactly handling Missandei’s death well.

Live footage of me and Cersei after she did missandei like that pic.twitter.com/qE2Zt3vP4O — REMY OF HOUSE LINGUINE (@remy_of) May 6, 2019

YOU HEARD MISSANDEI!!!!!!!!!!!!!DRACARYS. BURN EVERYTHING TO THE GROUND DANY. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/puiBWIYqpI — rob starks widow (@fandomjaz) May 6, 2019

the way missandei said Dracarys with her whole chest knowing she was about to die and dany was going to rain fire on every mf in kings landing for killing her... i felt that pic.twitter.com/fb3IU2ty4o — dany warriors unite (@sergeantdaddy) May 6, 2019

missandei’s final word was dracarys, and that’s exactly what dany is going to do to them. AS SHE SHOULD #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/3etVnvoglN — ‎ ‎⍟ (@danyskylo) May 6, 2019

For a full breakdown of everything that happened, check out ET's recap of episode four, and if you’re curious to know the rest of Westeros’ latest victims, click on our complete list of GoT characters who have died this season.

Game of Thrones’ final season airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

