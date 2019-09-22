Cersei Lannister gets ready for the Emmy Awards in unusual ways!

Lena Headey, the 45-year-old British actress who played the villainous queen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, took to Instagram on Sunday, just hours before the annual award show to show off her massive new hand tattoo.

“@_dr_woo_ You master,” she captioned a shot of her fresh ink. “Already in the next realm with my scarab.”

The large scarab is now inked on the actress’ right hand ahead of her red carpet appearance at the annual award show.

Headey is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for the final season of Game of Thrones. Her nomination is one of seven that the hit drama has for Sunday evening’s show. If they win three of these nominations or more, Game of Thrones will top its own record for most Emmys won in a single season of a TV show.

Game of Thrones’ final season already took home 10 Creative Arts Emmys last weekend and the show has amassed 57 Emmys throughout its eight-season run.

Headey unfortunately had to miss the premiere for the final season of Game of Thrones due to illness, telling her fans on Instagram that she was “gutted” at the time.

