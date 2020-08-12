Gap Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Gap is now selling face masks for the whole family. Shop non-medical grade, protective cloth face masks for adults and kids on the Gap website.

Each reusable mask is made of soft, triple-layer cotton with over-the-ear straps and adjustable nose piece for the perfect, comfortable fit. They come in a variety of colors and prints to wear in rotation, too. The family pack comes with eight masks. Masks for adults and kids are available in three-packs. Gap is also giving back to the community. The retailer is donating 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21 and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Shop Gap face masks for adults and kids.

