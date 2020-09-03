Gap Labor Day Sale: 40% Off Everything -- Loungewear, Denim and More
The Gap Labor Day Sale with the 40% off sitewide with promo code FALLFAVES through September 7.
Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Plus, get an extra 50% off sale styles with code SALE.
You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!
Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.
A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.
A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.
A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down.
Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.
A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).
