Gap Sale: Early Access Friends and Family Sale for Cardmembers

The Gap sale continues! Gap cardmembers will have early access to the Friends & Family Sale with 40% off everything with code FFCARD. Plus, get an extra 20% off with code CARD20 when you use the Gap credit card.

Get the sale discounts on Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Plus, take an extra 40% off select items sitewide with code SOGOOD.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals -- including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Sleeveless Mockneck Dress Gap Gap Sleeveless Mockneck Dress Gap A soft and comfy mock turtleneck dress that you can wear anywhere. REGULARLY $49.95 $29.97 at Gap

Crop Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap Crop Icon Denim Jacket Gap A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front. REGULARLY $79.95 $41.98 at Gap

Utility Jogger Gap Gap Utility Jogger Gap A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers. REGULARLY $59.95 $18.59 at Gap

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. REGULARLY $55.99 $33.61 at Gap

Vintage Soft Hoodie Gap Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie Gap Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing. REGULARLY $59.95 $28.78 at Gap

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall). REGULARLY $24.95 $8.99 at Gap

RELATED CONTENT:

Guess Sale: Take 25% Off All Denim Styles

Wayfair Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor and Furniture

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 92% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List