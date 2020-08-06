Gap Sale: Early Access Friends and Family Sale for Cardmembers

Shopping

The Gap sale continues! Gap cardmembers will have early access to the Friends & Family Sale with 40% off everything with code FFCARD. Plus, get an extra 20% off with code CARD20 when you use the Gap credit card.

Get the sale discounts on Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Plus, take an extra 40% off select items sitewide with code SOGOOD.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals -- including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand -- now! 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Sleeveless Mockneck Dress
Gap
Gap Sleeveless Mockneck Dress
Gap
Sleeveless Mockneck Dress
Gap

A soft and comfy mock turtleneck dress that you can wear anywhere.

REGULARLY $49.95

Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Gap Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap

A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.

REGULARLY $79.95

Utility Jogger
Gap
Gap Utility Jogger
Gap
Utility Jogger
Gap

A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap

A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. 

REGULARLY $55.99

Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap

Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.

REGULARLY $59.95

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap

A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).

REGULARLY $24.95

