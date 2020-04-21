Shopping

Gap Sale: Save Up to 75% Sitewide

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
gap sale
Courtesy of Gap

Big things are happening at the Gap right now: Take up to 75% off everything in the brand's online store, and score an extra 50% discount on existing markdowns.

The deals apply to clothing and accessories across the entire site -- just use coupon code PERK at checkout. You'll receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more (and free returns, too).

This offer ends April 26 and styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals now!

Below, our top cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans
Gap

These faded wash skinny jeans are part of the brand's water-saving Washwell program and come in regular, tall and petite sizes.

REGULARLY $79.95

Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Gap
Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Gap
Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Gap

Cozy and flattering, you'll want to wear this sweater day after day.

REGULARLY $89.95

Supersoft Joggers in Modal
Gap
Supersoft Joggers
Gap
Supersoft Joggers in Modal
Gap

Shop these joggers to add to your ever-growing loungewear collection.

REGULARLY $44.95

Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap

Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.

REGULARLY $59.95

GapFit High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Gap
GapFit High Rise 7/8 Leggings in Eclipse
Gap
GapFit High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Gap

Purchase these leggings for a little extra motivation for your at-home workout.

REGULARLY $79.95

Midi Wrap Dress
Gap
Gap Midi Wrap Dress
Gap
Midi Wrap Dress
Gap

The perfect spring outfit for when you want to dress up but still be comfortable.

REGULARLY $79.95

