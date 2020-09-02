Shopping

Gap Sale: Take 30% Off with Code

The Gap sale continues with 30% off original prices when you use promo code SEPT.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Plus, Gap credit card holders will get early access to the Labor Day sale with 40% off everything with code FALLFAVES through September 2.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand -- now! 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Crop Icon Denim Jacket
A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.

REGULARLY $79.95

Utility Jogger
Gap Utility Jogger
Utility Jogger
A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Vintage Soft Hoodie
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.

REGULARLY $59.95

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).

REGULARLY $24.95

 

