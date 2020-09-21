Shopping

Gap Sale: Take 40% Off Everything Sitewide

ETonline Staff
Gap

The Gap sale is currently offering 40% off everything sitewide with code 2DAYS.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more. 

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now! 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Gap
Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Gap
Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Gap

Gap's Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket is made with 100% recycled fill, shell and lining. This is the lightest Gap puffer jacket with high-performance insulation helps keep you warm and cozy. This jacket is just over $70, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $118

Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress
Gap
Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress
Gap
Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress
Gap

This Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress comes in navy blue floral and orange floral. This dress is perfect for the change of season, moving into Fall.

REGULARLY $59.95

Mini Jute Tote Bag
Gap
Gap Mini Jute Tote Bag
Gap
Mini Jute Tote Bag
Gap

Gap's Mini Jute Tote Bag is a steal at under $9 (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $49.95

Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Gap Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Icon Denim Jacket
Gap

Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in medium indigo wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over summer dresses during the changing of the seasons.

 

REGULARLY $69.95

Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
Gap
Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
Gap

The Gap Sweatshirt Jumpsuit is a long sleeve crew neck jumpsuit with a keyhole closure and a banded-tie belt at the waist.

REGULARLY $79.95

Skinny Ankle Pants
Gap
Gap Skinny Ankle Pants
Gap
Skinny Ankle Pants
Gap

Gap's Skinny Ankle Pants are made with bi-stretch weave which are shape retaining. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Utility Jogger
Gap
Gap Utility Jogger
Gap
Utility Jogger
Gap

A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap

A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap

A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).

REGULARLY $24.95

