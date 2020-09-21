Gap Sale: Take 40% Off Everything Sitewide
The Gap sale is currently offering 40% off everything sitewide with code 2DAYS.
Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more.
You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!
Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.
Gap's Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket is made with 100% recycled fill, shell and lining. This is the lightest Gap puffer jacket with high-performance insulation helps keep you warm and cozy. This jacket is just over $70, while supplies last.
This Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress comes in navy blue floral and orange floral. This dress is perfect for the change of season, moving into Fall.
Gap's Mini Jute Tote Bag is a steal at under $9 (while supplies last).
Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in medium indigo wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over summer dresses during the changing of the seasons.
The Gap Sweatshirt Jumpsuit is a long sleeve crew neck jumpsuit with a keyhole closure and a banded-tie belt at the waist.
Gap's Skinny Ankle Pants are made with bi-stretch weave which are shape retaining.
A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.
A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down.
A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).
