Gap Sale: Take 40% Off Sale Styles and an Extra 10% Off with Code
The Gap sale continues! Take up to 50% off your purchase (prices as marked) and an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code SOGOOD.
Get the sale discounts on Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Plus, take an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code YOURS.
You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals -- including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!
Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.
A soft and comfy mock turtleneck dress that you can wear anywhere.
A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.
A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.
A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down.
Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.
A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).
