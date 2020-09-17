The Gap sale is currently offering an extra 50% off clearance styles with code ALLYOU and up to 50% off everything else. You'll also get 40% off select kids' and baby styles.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap Labor Day sale.

Crop Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap Crop Icon Denim Jacket Gap A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front. REGULARLY $79.95 $23.99 at Gap

Utility Jogger Gap Gap Utility Jogger Gap A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers. REGULARLY $59.95 $15.49 at Gap

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. REGULARLY $79.95 $19.99 at Gap

Vintage Soft Hoodie Gap Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie Gap Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing. REGULARLY $59.95 $23.48 at Gap

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall). REGULARLY $24.95 $7.49 at Gap

