Gap Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Kids' Styles and Up to 50% Off Everything Else

The Gap sale is currently offering an extra 50% off clearance styles with code ALLYOU and up to 50% off everything else. You'll also get 40% off select kids' and baby styles.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more. 

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now! 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap Labor Day sale.

Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Gap Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap

A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.

REGULARLY $79.95

Utility Jogger
Gap
Gap Utility Jogger
Gap
Utility Jogger
Gap

A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap

A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap

Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.

REGULARLY $59.95

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap

A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).

REGULARLY $24.95

