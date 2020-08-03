Gap Sale: Take Extra 40% Off Sale Styles and Extra 10% Off with Code
The Gap sale continues! Take up to 50% off your purchase (prices as marked) and an extra 40% off sale styles with code SOGOOD.
Get the sale discounts on Gap favorites including denim, t-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Get an extra 10% off your purchase with code YOURS.
You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand now!
Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.
A soft and comfy mock neck dress.
A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.
A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.
A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down.
Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.
A brightly colored tie-dye t-shirt is right on trend for summer.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
