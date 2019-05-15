Gayle King hopes to shine a new light on Meghan Markle in her new documentary, Meghan and Harry, Plus One.

ET guest correspondent Ben Aaron caught up with the CBS This Morning co-host at the network's Upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday, where she shared what fans can expect from the upcoming special, and what she discovered about the former Suits actress and husband Prince Harry.

"I learned [that] they're two people in love, we all knew that," King explained. "But they have a baby coming in the first year and I think everybody loves a good love story. Meghan's had some knocks in the media in the U.K, that's certainly not the case here. So we're going to hear from her friends who know her well, who were at her wedding. They're not trying to defend her, but they just want people to know that there's a whole different side to her that people don't know."

"But at the end of the day, these two are very united and very strong and the baby just sort of adds to all of that," she continued, adding, "And who doesn't love a good baby story?!"

Meghan and Harry, Plus One will take a look back at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first year of marriage and their life with new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"I love that name. It's so unexpected," King said of the name Archie. "People thought Albert, Arthur, James, Phillip, Charles, Spencer. But I love the fact -- because Archie to me is friendly but -- it also feels very substantial too. I think it's great."

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie on May 6. A source told ET earlier this week that the new parents are enjoying parenthood and having a "magical" time with their son.

The royal source added that Harry -- who proudly wore a jacket reading "Daddy" at an Invictus Games event last Thursday -- is particularly reveling in the "joys of fatherhood," and has "already changed his first nappy."

Harry is "sharing parenting equally" and "loving it," the source said. Meanwhile, Meghan and Archie are also doing well, the source added, noting it is an "absolutely lovely time for the couple."

See more on the royal baby in the video below.

Meghan and Harry, Plus One airs Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry 'Can’t Imagine' Life Without Baby Archie, 'Absolutely Adores' Meghan Markle's Mom

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Week as Parents

Meghan Markle Shares New Precious Photo of Baby Archie for Mother's Day

Related Gallery