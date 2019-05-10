Geena Davis is getting animated!



The Oscar-winning actress has joined the voice cast of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.



Executive producer Noelle Stevenson joined the 64-year-old actress in a fireside chat during the 2019 Bentonville Film Festival on Friday, where she announced that Davis will make her debut on the Netflix series when the third season premieres on Aug. 2.



Davis, who co-founded the Arkansas film fest that's now on its fifth year, will voice a character named Huntara, an imposing de facto leader of the Crimson Waste who is rather reluctant to help Adora, Glimmer and Bow on a quest.

Here's the first look at Davis' character, Huntara, with She-Ra:

DreamWorks Animation Television

She-Ra is a fitting turn for the Thelma & Louise star, as she created the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and regularly works to improve female representation in Hollywood. Female empowerment was a major theme of the original '80s Masters of the Universe cartoon, and Stevenson has continued that legacy with her Netflix revival. The animator reiterated the importance of seeing women on TV when she spoke with ET last month, saying, "Being able to see women in those roles, all kinds of women, it makes you feel differently about yourself once you absorb those stories."

The second season of She-Ra was just released last month. Check out a clip from the season premiere below.

