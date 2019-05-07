George Clooney is living the good life, and he's not taking it for granted.

Speaking with ET's Nancy O'Dell at the premiere of his upcoming dramedy series Catch-22 in Hollywood on Tuesday, Clooney couldn't help but gush over his wife, Amal Clooney, and their adorable 1-year-old twins, Alex and Emma.

While the Oscar winner plays a gruff, raging lieutenant general in his new Hulu series, the actor says that, in his real life, he really never gets angry at all.

"I'm not mad at anything. I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids, life's great."

The star -- who celebrated his 58th birthday on Monday -- walked the red carpet at the premiere with his lovely wife by his side, and the pair couldn't have looked more regal smiling for fans and photographers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was a cute date night for the superstar parents, but Clooney still had his cute kids on the brain.

When asked how his little ones are doing, the proud dad marveled and adorably joked, "They're good.They're fat!"



"To keep 'em quiet, you just feed 'em," Clooney added with a laugh.

Clearly his little ones have helped him keep a smile on his face, even on the set of his big budget new TV drama Catch-22, based on the iconic Joseph Heller novel of the same name, which Clooney not only stars in, but also serves as an executive producer and director on.

Earlier in the night, ET spoke with Clooney's co-star, Christopher Abbott, about Clooney as a director, and the young star admitted that the Oscar-winner never came close to being angry or mean, no matter the circumstance.

"I don't know if he has one of those bones in his body," Abbott reflected. "He can be a bit of a jokester a bit but it's always fun."

"We get to do the jobs we love, what's there to be mad about?" Clooney marveled at the premiere. "Most people have to work for a living, and we don't have to. We get to do stuff we love."

Clooney's new series, Catch-22, premieres on Hulu on May 17.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

George Clooney Jokes That the Royal Baby Is 'Stealing My Thunder' at 'Catch-22' Premiere

George Clooney Says His Twins Are Already Great at Pulling Pranks

George Clooney Is Marvelous and Maniacal in New Trailer for 'Catch-22'

Related Gallery