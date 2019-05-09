George Clooney can't help but gush over his twins!

The 58-year-old actor stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and opens up about how Alexander and Ella, his 1-year-old twins, take after his wife, Amal Clooney.

"The other day I caught my son -- because my wife is very, very English, very British -- my son said 'zebra,'" George says with a scowl, pronouncing the word "zehbrah," the English way. "I'm gonna fix that though. That's not gonna happen."

"... Here's the scary part because they obviously got my wife's brains," he continues. "They're not quite two and they can count from one to 20 in English and Italian. I'm still trying to do the English part."

"That's scary when they're smart," Ellen says.

"I don't like that either," he admits.

"It's easier when they're dumb," Ellen quips.

George also discusses the "well behaved" twins' personalities and quirks, admitting that raising two near toddlers is "a lot."

"He's taller. It's weird. They have their own personalities. He goes outside and hugs my car... It's bad when I'm driving. That's really not good. He gets right in the wheel well sometimes," George jokes. "And then my daughter slept in my wife's closet with purses going, 'Mine!' So, I see this is gonna be a fun life for me."

All George's teasing is clearly in jest, because when ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the actor recently, he couldn't contain his happiness.

"I'm not mad at anything," he said. "I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids, life's great."

On Ellen, George and the host also have a friendly spat about Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party back in February, with George calling Ellen "a quitter" for leaving the star-studded bash early.

"We like to call you, in Hollywood terms, a quitter... I was walking in a at eight and you were walking out," he claims.

"That's so not true. No I think I left at 11," she defends. "Did you get there at 11?"

"No. I don't get anywhere at 11. I'm old! I fall asleep at 11," he quips. "... You can tell all your friends here how cool you are, [that] you left at 11. She left at eight."

Another birthday that was recently celebrated was George's himself, earlier this week. His birthday, though, was slightly overshadowed by the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, which came on the same day.

"Yeah, I noticed that," he says. "That's stealing my game. Stealing my thunder."

As for the royal baby's name, George joined many a Riverdale fan in making a hilarious reference to the show, whose main character is also named Archie. "It's a good name. And it's better than Jughead too," George quips of Archie's best friend on the series.

When ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with the actor, he again joked that sharing a birthday but not a name with the new royal baby "kind of hurts."

"This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!" Clooney quipped of May 6.

Back on Ellen, George also turns more serious, detailing the Italian scooter accident last July that he says "used up" his nine lives.

"I was on a motorcycle scooter, but a big one... a guy turned in front of me and I hit him at about 70 miles an hour," he recalls. "I got launched. I crushed his windshield in with my head and then I went flying up in the air afterwards. It knocked me out of my shoes. I mean a proper accident."

"And I actually thought that was it. If you did it 100 times, 99 times I wouldn't be around for it," he continues. "... I used up my nine lives and then my wife and I kinda said, 'OK. I'm off two wheels.'"

At the time, a source told ET that George’s helmet hit the windshield so hard it broke due to the force of the impact. He was hospitalized after the accident.

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with the actor.

